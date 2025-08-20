Emmanuel Haro: Investigators continue to follow leads after California baby vanishes

The Brief Emmanuel Haro was first reported missing and allegedly kidnapped on Aug. 14. An attorney for Jake Haro, Emmanuel's father, claimed there was a tip about a possible sighting in Bakersfield. San Bernardino County officials said investigators continue to follow leads.



It’s been nearly a week since 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro was reported missing in Southern California, and investigators said they continue to follow leads.

Alleged sighting in Kern County

Reported sightings:

Vincent Hughes, an attorney for Emmanuel’s father, Jake Haro, alleged there was a tip about a possible sighting in Bakersfield over the weekend and that law enforcement did not follow up.

An official with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said investigators are aware but had no further comment.

Hughes also said his client and client’s wife have been receiving death threats as the search intensifies for the missing baby.

On Tuesday, Hughes also denied claims from the sheriff’s department that they’re not cooperating in the investigation.

"It’s very clear that their own community is going against them without any definitive evidence that they did anything wrong," Hughes added.

The backstory:

Emmanuel was reported missing and was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The child's mother, Rebecca Haro, claimed she was attacked while changing her baby's diaper in the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa. She told reporters she heard someone behind her and fell to the ground. Once she got back up, her baby was gone.

"I woke up on the floor and my son was gone," Rebecca Haro said in her last interview with FOX 11.

However, detectives said her account doesn't add up.

Over the weekend, investigators said there were inconsistencies and when confronted, they said she ended the interview.

Now, detectives say foul play cannot be ruled out as the search for baby Emmanuel intensifies.

The sheriff's department said the investigation continues, and they're working on any leads they may have. In addition, investigators continue to review a large amount of surveillance footage connected to the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Emmanuel’s dad has a criminal history, records show

Dig deeper:

Court records show that Jake Haro pleaded guilty to child cruelty charges in Riverside County in a separate case in 2018. He’s currently on probation after he was convicted of those charges and jailed in 2023.

"He did not serve in state prison for four years as being reported. He reached that deal through a plea agreement," Hughes said. "He acknowledged his role in that situation and there was more than one person convicted."

Emmanuel has yet to be located

What they're saying:

"We know the community is deeply concerned about this case and we will continue to provide information to the extent it does not jeopardize the investigation," the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Wednesday.

"Our investigators have followed up on the reported sightings of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, but he has not been located."