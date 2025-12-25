Southern Californians enjoy Christmas break from storms while bracing for one more round of rain

The Brief Light rain fell across Southern California on Christmas Day, following heavier rain on Christmas Eve that raised concerns about flooding and mudslides, especially in burn scar areas. Residents and visitors monitored the forecast closely, with some adjusting travel plans while noting the rain was manageable compared to weather elsewhere. Despite the rain and the holiday, some local businesses remained open, viewing the rainfall as beneficial and a potential sign of renewal.



Light rain showered Southern California on Christmas Day, though most parts of the region enjoyed a break after Wednesday's storm.

Christmas Eve brought significant rain and the risk of mudslides and flooding.

Burn scars from fires earlier this year were the most vulnerable.

"It was windy. We were on the top floor, so we got a lot of wind and a lot of rain coming at us. It was enjoyable. Beats Minnesota, where I grew up," said Ron Hunt, who now lives in Arizona.

He is spending Christmas with family in Pasadena and is keeping a close eye on the forecast.

"We were going to leave tomorrow, so yeah, it's looking bad again tomorrow. So we'll see, but we've driven in the rain," said Hunt.

Despite the rain and the holiday, Happy Rose Florist on Lake Avenue was open.

"Rain is good. Without rain, nothing. Rain is very important," said Zari Zomore.

She said it's good for business, and so long as everyone stays safe, it could be a sign of renewal for communities that have been through so much this year.