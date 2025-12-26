LIVE UPDATES: Flood watch in Southern California as 3rd round of Christmas storm arrives

The Brief The third wave of a holiday storm will bring more rain to Southern California. It comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The entire region, except for Orange County, remains under a Flood Watch through Friday afternoon.



The third and final round of a holiday storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, has arrived in Southern California, bringing the continued threat of flooding, and mud and debris flow.

The final wave of the storm comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch through 4 p.m. Friday. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the Bridge Fire burn scar zone from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m., and from 8 a.m. to noon for the Line Fire burn scar zone.

The same weather advisory has been issued in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 6 p.m. Friday.

SUGGESTED: Christmas storm rolls through Southern California: Timeline

Snow Levels

NWS forecasters said the snow level will fall to around 4,500 feet by Friday night.

For the San Bernardino County mountains, an additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible for elevations around 7,000 feet and between 8 and 14 inches for communities above 8,000 feet.

Evacuation warnings

San Bernardino County

The Wrightwood and Lytle Creek communities remain under an evacuation warning.

Los Angeles County

An evacuation warning is in place for the following burn scar zone areas:

Kenneth Fire

Palisades and Mandeville Canyon

Eaton Fire

Sunset Fire

Topanga Canyon closure (Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive)

Below is a live update on the storm in Southern California:

Landslide reported on 101 Freeway in Ventura

6:36 a.m.: Authorities reported a landslide on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway in Ventura.

Afternoon highs in the region

6:15 a.m.: Along with consistent rain and strong winds, Southern California residents can expect cool conditions.

Morning conditions in Malibu

6 a.m.: FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reported light but consistent rain in Malibu. Also, the winds were so powerful overnight, it caused a tree to topple over.

Flash Flood Warning in Southern California

3:39 a.m.: The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of LA County, including West Hollywood and Malibu, through noon.