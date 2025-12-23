Newsom declares state of emergency for 8 California counties over severe weather events in 2025

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight California counties following six severe weather events earlier this year. The proclamations cover diverse disasters, including windstorms, a tsunami, the Gifford Fire, monsoons, and mudslides that caused significant damage. The declarations unlock state assistance and resources to help impacted communities with long-term recovery efforts and infrastructure repairs.



Governor Gavin Newsom has officially declared a state of emergency for several regions across California to bolster recovery efforts following a series of severe weather events.

What we know:

The state of emergency covers a broad range of incidents that impacted the city of Rancho Cucamonga and the counties of Del Norte, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Imperial, Sierra, and San Bernardino.

By issuing these proclamations, the governor has enabled local governments to access state-level funding and resources necessary to repair infrastructure and support community recovery.

The specific events cited in the emergency declarations include a sequence of disasters that spanned the majority of the year:

January: Severe windstorms cause damage in Rancho Cucamonga.

July: A tsunami impacts Del Norte County.

July/August: The Gifford fire affects Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

August: Monsoon storms strike Imperial County.

Late August: Storms and mudslides cause destruction in Sierra County.

Mid-September: Further storms impact San Bernardino and Imperial counties.

Why you should care:

These proclamations are critical for local residents as they authorize the use of state materials, personnel, and financial support that are typically unavailable without a formal emergency declaration.

This assistance is intended to expedite the restoration of public services and the repair of damage caused by these six distinct weather events, ensuring that the affected counties can recover more effectively from the long-term impacts of the disasters.

Dig deeper:

For those seeking more specific information, copies of the individual proclamations for each event are available through the governor’s office.

Additionally, information regarding all active state emergency proclamations and available state resources can be found on the official government website.