Pursuit ends in crash on 91 Freeway in Carson

A police chase ended in a crash on the 91 Freeway in Carson Monday.

According to authorities, a pickup truck was being pursued by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. That truck started driving recklessly once it got onto the freeway, authorities said.

The pickup tumbled on the off-ramp and the driver was ejected out of the vehicle, officials said.

SkyFOX video showed deputies rendering first aid to the driver and an ambulance was called to the scene.

The on-ramp will be closed during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.