Road rage suspect in pursuit by police shot in Hacienda Heights

A 51-year-old road rage suspect was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after he was shot by at least one Huntington Park police officer following a pursuit into Hacienda Heights.

Huntington Park officers responded to the road rage call just before 3 p.m. Saturday next to their police station at 6542 Miles Ave., according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the man fled and they followed, believing he was driving under the influence, sheriff's officials said.

The pursuit went along several surface streets and onto a freeway and ultimately ended at about 4 p.m. in the 15400 block of Garo Street in Hacienda Heights, officials said.

The suspect then allegedly used his vehicle to ram multiple Huntington Park police vehicles, which led officers to fire upon him, striking him in the upper body, officials said.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting Huntington Park police in the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff's homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.