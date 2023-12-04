Police chase: Suspect in custody after driving backwards to evade cops in wild LA pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department is chasing a driver in the South Los Angeles area Monday night. SkyFOX is live over the chase.

Reports of the chase came in around 6 p.m. Monday. The driver was allegedly wanted for grand theft auto.

Several minutes later, the driver, in a stolen truck, had mad their way into downtown LA, driving the wrong way down one-way streets.

The driver briefly got onto the 10 Freeway, before getting back off onto surface streets.

Somewhere in downtown LA, the driver then sped off in reverse, making high-speed turns while going backwards. The driver then headed backwards into an intersection, nearly hitting a car, before shifting back into drive and heading off onto the 10 Freeway again.

After hitting some traffic, the driver got off the freeway in the Boyle Heights area, hitting speeds upward of 70 mph.

Shortly after that, LAPD ground units went into tracking mode.

In Boyle Heights the driver nearly hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Several minutes later, the driver got out of the car and started running. They ran through a housing complex and approached several houses, before giving up and waiting for LAPD ground units to catch up and taking them into custody.