LAX protest: Pro-Palestine protesters block traffic near airport entrance

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday morning after chaos ensued when a group of pro-Palestine protesters blocked traffic outside the entrance of the Los Angeles International Airport amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed heavy traffic along Century Boulevard. At one point, traffic was stalled on the busy roadway, and LA Airport Police recommended those needing to get in and out of the area use Sepulveda Blvd, Arbor Vitae Street and Airport Way.

The protest took a turn when the Los Angeles Police Department got involved around 9:30 a.m. when the group attempted to block the roadway with cement blocks and other objects. As officers moved in, the protesters took off running in different directions, while others were taken into custody.

By 10:10 a.m., officials said an estimated 15 protesters were detained.

A FOX 11 crew at the scene said the group of protesters carried signs with messages that included "Ceasefire is not enough," and "Free Palestine."

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette also reported some determined passengers ditched their rides and walked to the airport with their luggage to catch their flights on time.

Traffic remained heavy in the area and the LAPD went on tactical alert for about an hour.

A similar incident occurred on Dec. 13 when demonstrators called for a ceasefire in Gaza and blocked traffic on the 110 Freeway.

FOX 11 learned that similar protests were held Wednesday morning in New York City, which was likely in a coordinated effort to disrupt travel on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The protest at LAX was cleared out by 10:30 a.m. as the LAPD took the remaining protesters into custody at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Blvd.

Credit: GoundFOX

Officials said some protesters were cited and released for rioting, while others were arrested for assault on a peace officer.

LAX officials confirmed no flights were impacted by the protest.