Suspect yells ‘Free Palestine’ following home invasion of Studio City family

Wednesday marked a terrifying day for one Studio City family.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call from the homeowner around 5:25 a.m. stating someone was inside their home, located near the intersection of Ventura and Laurel Canyon boulevards. The caller added they were locked in a room with four children after a man broke into their home.

A short time later, the caller placed a second 911 call and informed authorities the suspect threatened to kill them because they were Israeli. The victims are Jewish, but it's unclear where they originated from.

The LAPD said the family was visibly shaken up. However, there were no physical injuries to the victims.

SUGGESTED: Coverage on the Israel-Hamas war

Officials at the scene believed the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs. He was dressed in his undergarments at the time of his arrest. As he was taken into custody, he was heard yelling, "free Palestine," over and over.

SUGGESTED:

LAPD investigators said it appears the suspect entered the home through a back gate or door. In addition, the home had mezuzahs on all the doors.

Wednesday night, police identified the suspect as Daniel Garcia. He was booked to Van Nuys Jail under suspicion of stalking and criminal threats with a hate crime enhancement. His bail was set at $225,000.

"The vile act of hate that took place this morning has no place in our City. In the wake of the terror and violence inflicted over the previous weeks, this is one of the worst fears of Jewish families across our country – hatred spilling across the threshold, destroying the sense of safety and sanctuary in a home," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

The statement continued to say, "We remain steadfast in support of the Jewish people – the people of Los Angeles will not cower to hate. We will respond to it. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to conduct increased patrols in communities throughout our City and I call on officials to take action to ensure the person responsible for this heinous act is held fully accountable. We will always stand together."

The LAPD wants to reassure the Jewish community this was an isolated incident.