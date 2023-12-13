110 Freeway standstill: Protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza halt traffic in DTLA

Dozens of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war halted traffic for close to two hours on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

The protest began just after 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the 3rd Street exit, authorities said. California Highway Patrol officers responded and began taking protesters into custody around 10 a.m.

A group called IfNotNow Los Angeles had announced plans for a downtown protest although the organization did not indicate it intended to shut down the freeway. The group called the protest "to demand that all of our elected officials call for a lasting ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel's war on Gaza."

SkyFOX images from the scene showed the group sitting on the freeway next to a 7-foot menorah. At one point, frustrated drivers were seen arguing and even shoving some protesters.

The CHP declared an unlawful assembly on the freeway shortly before 10 a.m., and officers using zip-ties began arresting the protesters and escorting them to waiting patrol cars.

None of the protesters appeared to resist arrest in any way, and all of them were in custody by about 10:20 a.m.

CHP officers were working to remove some vehicles -- possibly used by protesters -- from the freeway at the front of the line of halted vehicles.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

It's unclear at this time how many protesters were taken into custody and what charges they are facing, if any.

"We will continue to protest until the killing and mass displacement stop, all the hostages are home, and safety is guaranteed for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law," according to the group.

Three southbound lanes reopened to traffic just before 11 a.m., but drivers were warned to expect residual delays.

City News Service contributed to this report.