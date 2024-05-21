2 arrested on 5 Freeway after police chase in suspected stolen car

Two people were arrested near Downey Tuesday after leading authorities on a police chase in a suspected stolen car.

SkyFOX was over the pursuit that started in the La Mirada area around 10 a.m.

The older black model Ford Crown Victoria was seen speeding recklessly through surface streets and going on the wrong-side of the road.

The car used emergency lanes on the 5 Freeway and continued to travel through residential neighborhoods at high rates of speed.

SUGGESTED:

After twenty minutes, the two suspects inside the car pulled over on the freeway and the two suspects were seen getting out and walking on the shoulder.

At one point, however, one suspect wandered into traffic in an attempt to maybe cross to the other side.

Both suspects ended up surrendering to authorities.

No injuries were immediately reported.