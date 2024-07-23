Crypt Keeper statue stolen from Burbank museum

The crypt keeper is gone! The beloved statue of the famous horror classic character was stolen from the Mystic Museum in Burbank.

Security video shows someone taking the statue of the famous character from Tales of the Crypt Sunday while the store was open.

"On the camera it shows he went ahead and picked it up, hid it in the store for a few minutes, put it in his own bag and walked out," said Mystic Museum owner Erick Wessel.

Surveillance video did capture the suspect's face. The Mystic Museum is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the return of the statue.

Burbank police are investigating, keeping in mind that thousands of horror film followers will be in town this weekend for the popular Midsummer Scream convention.

"I don't want it to be lost in the world where it gets sold off and just sits in someone's collection for years. I really liked that it was here, because people come here to see the things that we kind of repurpose."

Wessel prides himself with keeping the amazing props available for store visitors to check out, up close.

The crypt keeper is just one of the unique displays at the museum, a long-time hub for horror fans.

The actor who voices the character, John Kassir, has done book signings here and when he heard about the theft, he acted.

"What!!! Body snatchers!! Be careful what you've axed for thieves. I can make your afterlife very uncomfortable," the actor wrote online.

"He reposted it and showed some support and I really appreciate it. We've had outstanding support from our community and our customers, and it really warmed my heart they are all still here for us and are going to try their best to help us," Wessel added.

The crypt keeper prop was saved from destruction a few years back, when it was found in someone's garage.