Pico Rivera street takeover ordinance: $2,000 fine, misdemeanor charge possible

Pico Rivera is moving forward with what the city is calling one of the toughest ordinances in the nation to crack down on street takeovers.

The ordinance proposed Tuesday by Council member John Garcia would not only penalize spectators and participants with a $2,000 fine, but it would also allow the city to confiscate vehicles involved in street takeovers, with owners potentially forfeiting their vehicles.

Under the proposed ordinance, any individual present as a spectator at a street takeover or even where preparations are made for a street takeover is guilty of a misdemeanor.

"By taking action, we are sending a strong message that illegal street takeovers will not be tolerated in Pico Rivera and that the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors are paramount to the City Council," said Garcia.

City officials said the increase in dangerous, illegal street takeovers that draw large crowds requires immediate attention because they not only pose risks to drivers and spectators, but also cause damage to city streets and private property.

The ordinance would explore more options for enforcement to crack down on street takeovers, including enforcement, such as citations, vehicle impounding, and law enforcement, for drivers and spectators involved in illegal street takeovers.

"We strongly urge that you cease this illegal activity in our city and any other municipal jurisdiction," said Council member Monica Sanchez.

Last month, multiple Compton businesses were hit, including a gas station that was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise after a street takeover led to looting.

In some cases, street takeovers become deadly for bystanders.

"It's getting out of control and law enforcement is saying they can't control it because they are understaffed. So maybe we should seek other resources," said resident Cindi Enamorado.

Her brother Raymond was killed while crossing the street after a street takeover earlier this year. He was a city engineer.

A month before his death, 24-year-old Elyzza Guajaca was hit and killed by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in Hyde Park.



