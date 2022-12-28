Deadly LA street takeover: New details on investigation into student's death to be released

The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a nursing student while doing donuts during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Christmas night.

Authorities will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to give the latest update on the investigation into 24-year-old Elyzza Guajaca's death.

According to authorities, Guajaca was struck Sunday night by a black Chevrolet Camaro while standing with a group of people at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue. She died at a local hospital.

Up to seven more victims were identified on videos obtained by police in recent days and authorities are urging the victims - at least three of whom appeared to be critically injured - to come forward.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver.

"My sister was an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much," her brother Louie Guajaca wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. "She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with around and have family time. She was the rock to our family."

Guajaca was in nursing school and worked at the Los Angeles International Airport. She fell in love with car culture after the first "Fast and Furious" movie came out, and loved events like the one she attended Sunday night, her family said.

Anyone with any information on Sunday night's crash was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved- Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.

City News Service contributed to this report.