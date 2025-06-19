ICE raids in LA: From Hollywood to Pacoima, multiple raids reported Thursday
LOS ANGELES - Federal agents continue to conduct immigration raids across Southern California after receiving directives from President Donald Trump to step up their efforts in Democratic-run cities.
The latest raids also come as Trump deployed thousands of additional National Guard troops to the area.
Reported ICE raids and protests across LA County on Thursday, June 19
ICE denies involvement
Timeline:
2:10 p.m.: Despite the Dodgers saying they denied ICE agents entry, ICE later posted on social media saying it was false and "we were never there."
Fontana cops misidentified as ICE agents
1:55 p.m.: Fontana's police chief has issued a statement to the community after police officers were apparently misidentified by the public as ICE agents and not local law enforcement.
The Chief clarified that Fontana Police do not act as ICE or federal agents and do not inquire about immigration status.
DHS releases statement
1:15 p.m.: In a statement to FOX 11, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Department of Homeland Security, said the following: "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.
ICE denied entry to Dodger Stadium
12:12 p.m.: The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed on social media that ICE agents were denied entry after requesting permission to access the parking lots at Dodger Stadium.
They added tonight's game against their rivals, the San Diego Padres, will go on as scheduled.
Protesters gather outside Dodger Stadium
12 p.m.: Following reports of alleged federal agents outside Dodger Stadium, anti-ICE protesters gathered in Elysian Park.
Lowe's Home Improvement in Pacoima
10:20 a.m.: Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call for medical aid at Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 13500 Paxton Street in Pacoima. When first responders arrived at the scene, one person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
About 15 minutes later, LA City firefighters requested backup for an unrelated medical call and LAPD officers responded to the scene.
SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11:15 a.m. and showed aerial images of what appeared to be federal agents on the parking lot.
It's unclear if anyone was detained.
Possible ICE agents seen outside Dodger Stadium
10 a.m.: As the LA Dodgers prepared to make an announcement regarding ongoing immigration enforcement, possible ICE agents were spotted outside Dodger Stadium.
Reported ICE at Home Depot in Hollywood
7:20 a.m.: Federal agents were also seen at the Home Depot located near Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue in Hollywood Thursday morning.
"This is why Union del Barrio calls on the people of Los Angeles to continue to organize and resist these kidnappings that are separating our families," Union del Barrio wrote on Instagram.
Continued unrest across Southern California
The backstory:
The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and Orange counties erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6.
In addition to downtown LA, Santa Ana also became a hot spot for demonstrators where some protesters have clashed with law enforcement.
One of the latest raids occurred in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon after agents detained six people at a bus stop.
Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.
After implementing an emergency curfew in the wake of the protests in downtown LA, LA Mayor Karen Bass had it lifted Tuesday.
