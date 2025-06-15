Trump pledges to use 'every resource possibe' on ICE raids in LA, Chicago, NYC

President Donald Trump is doubling down on the ongoing ICE raids happening across the United States, including Los Angeles.

What we know:

Trump took to social media to announce he is directing his administration to use "every resource possible" behind mass deportation efforts in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other cities he deems are "core of the Democrat Power Center."

Trump also made a bizarre claim that undocumented migrants in the aforementioned areas helped cheat in elections while providing no evidence.

The announcement comes as there will be a hearing on Tuesday, June 17 regarding who gets control of the National Guard – Trump administration or the state of California. Prior to the weekend, a federal judge ordered Trump to give control of the California National Guard back to the state – until a short time later, the appeals court blocked the decision and allowed Trump to keep the troops in Los Angeles County.

Local perspective:

Trump's ongoing mass deportation efforts go well against the wishes of elected leaders in California. Over the last week, the National Guard had been present all over parts of Southern California, a move that prompted California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to accuse the Commander in Chief of manufacturing chaos.

"I can't emphasize enough the level of fear and terror that is in Angelenos right now," Bass said on June 9.

"Donald Trump, without consulting California law enforcement leaders, commandeered 2,000 of our state's National Guard members to deploy on our streets illegally and for no reason," Newsom said on June 10.

What they're saying:

Below is the text from Trump's social media page:

"Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History. Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People. ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.

In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens. These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them. That is why they believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports — And that is why I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities, and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role. You don’t hear about Sanctuary Cities in our Heartland!

I want our Brave ICE Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day. The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos. That’s why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia. Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States.

To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE! DJT"

The backstory:

Trump's announcement comes as demonstrators have taken to Los Angeles streets for 10 days to protest against the ongoing ICE raids being staged across Southern California, as well as the President's policies.

Over the course of the ongoing protests, federal law enforcement – including ICE agents and members of the National Guard – has clashed against local elected leaders, anti-ICE protesters and agitators with no ties to immigration advocacy. Apart from the unrest that happened during the first couple of days of the anti-ICE protests, demonstrations being held across Southern California have remained mostly peaceful.

A day before Sunday's announcement, a "No Kings" day protest was held across the country to demonstrate against the sweeping changes brought by the Trump administration.