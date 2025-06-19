Dodgers to announce plans to help immigrant communities affected by LA ICE raids

The Brief The Dodgers will make an announcement Thursday about ongoing ICE raids in Southern California. This comes days after singer Nezza's now-viral performance of the National Anthem in Spanish at the Dodgers game over the weekend. The Dodgers have been noticeably silent about the raids and protests in LA.



The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday are expected to make an announcement about ongoing immigration raids in Southern California.

Additionally, the team will detail how they will assist immigrant communities in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have been criticized for staying silent on this subject, especially considering their large Hispanic fan base.

What they're saying:

The Dodgers organization, with its heavily Latino fan base, has been noticeably silent about the raids and protests going on in LA.

Dodger Enrique Hernández did share his thoughts on Instagram, however, saying he is "saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city."

"I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart," Hernandez wrote. "ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the announcement will be made or who will be speaking.

The backstory:

Ongoing grassroots efforts continue to call on the Dodgers to take a stand over recent ICE raids as the team has stayed notably absent from commenting on the matter.

The team itself says Latinos make up more than 40% of fans.

Raul Claros represents Latino Coalition LA, a nonprofit offering aid to the needy.

"We're going to hit them in their pockets, and so that's why we're asking the Latino and our allies in LA not to go to any more Dodger games until the Dodgers invest in our community, and our Latino community, immediately, that they take a stand and say something on behalf of the Dodger fans everywhere, for LA Latinos," he said.

Instead, Claros encourages fans to cheer on the team and small businesses and restaurants around Dodger Stadium.

Those businesses are also hurting as some immigrants are too nervous to come to work, fearing such ICE raids.

Claro's nonprofit distributes things like diapers and food, but those who need help are said to be too afraid to leave their homes to get it.

The other side:

Two local teams that have taken a stand on immigration include Angel City Football Club, which sells t-shirts and net proceeds. Donations go to an immigrant services group.

Also, Los Angeles Football Club released a statement on social media saying "LAFC believes the true strength of our community, our city, is feeling fear and uncertainty. LAFC stands shoulder to shoulder with all members of our community."

Big picture view:

This comes days after singer Nezza's now-viral performance of the National Anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers game on Saturday, June 14.

According to Nezza, she'd exchanged multiple emails with the Dodgers detailing her plan to sing the anthem in both English and Spanish.

But shortly before the performance, she said a Dodgers employee told her to only sing in English.

She chose to sing in Spanish anyway, a decision that resulted in a standing ovation from the crowd.

Nezza said she has no regrets about her choice to sing in Spanish and that it was the right thing to do.