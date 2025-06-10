OC leaders address ICE raids in Santa Ana

The Brief Protests against federal immigration raids extended to Orange County, on Monday, resulting in arrests and clashes between demonstrators and authorities. The unrest followed unspecified ICE raids in Santa Ana earlier Monday, including one at a Home Depot. The Santa Ana Police Department has stated they are aware of ICE activity but do not participate in immigration enforcement themselves.



Orange County leaders on Tuesday held a press conference to discuss the recent anti-ICE protests that have extended to the county, with a day-long demonstration in Santa Ana on Monday that resulted in arrests and clashes with law enforcement.

What we know:

Unrest over federal immigration raids has spread to Orange County, specifically Santa Ana.

A day-long protest on Monday ended shortly before midnight, resulting in several arrests. Demonstrators threw objects at police and federal authorities, who responded with tear gas and other crowd-control weapons.

The protests were triggered by an unspecified number of federal raids in Santa Ana on Monday, including one at a Home Depot.

The Santa Ana Police Department has stated they are aware of ICE activity but do not participate in immigration enforcement themselves.

During a press conference on Tuesday, U.S. Representative Lou Correa (D-Santa Ana) called on officials to end the "counterproductive" raids.

"I live in Orange County. We're a boring county. We're boring city. You throw a little match, a little fire, a little more gasoline on the fire that's going on, which is hysteria, panic, and this is what you get. And this is why all of us are saying, you know, federal government, give us a little breathing room, back off," he said.

"If you've got serious violent criminals in our community, come get them. But workers that are taking care of our seniors, feeding us, being part of the economic miracle, let's work on that one, okay? We need immigration reform, but now, for now, for this moment, do not conduct these raids," he added.

Correa, who left Washington D.C. immediately and returned to Orange County following news of the ICE raids, said he believed the people arrested are not violent criminals.

"I didn't get the background on each individual that was actually apprehended, but I saw a couple of individuals that looked like they'd just got pulled off a job painting somewhere," he said. "They still had their painting outfit on… and that's what my concern is… why do you pick up working individuals? They're not serious violent criminals," he said.

What we don't know:

The exact number of raids conducted in Santa Ana on Monday by federal authorities is unclear.

Details on other possible ICE actions in the city, beyond the Home Depot incident, were also unavailable.

The precise number of arrests made during Monday evening's protests remains unknown.

The backstory:

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various court houses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot.

These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

Over the weekend, tensions grew high across the city with video capturing smoke bombs being tossed around, cars being set on fire and nonlethal rounds of rubber bullets flying across downtown Los Angeles, Paramount and Westlake, in addition to freeways near downtown.

What they're saying:

U.S. Representative Lou Correa, D-Santa Ana, expressed concern about the raids, claiming that "many residents who are complying with the law and attending removal hearings were getting re-arrested despite having their cases dismissed by an immigration judge." He added, "What's going on is they're coming in for their removal cases and in many cases the judges are dismissing removal cases and then they immediately turn around and put them back in custody in an expedited removal process."

Correa also speculated on the administration's motives: "The best I can figure is this administration is not meeting their deportation numbers and they're not even close to meeting them and they're going Defcon Three and doing everything they can to deport people." He urged protesters to remain peaceful, stating, "You want to get your message across and affect change, but do it smart. Gandhi, Martin Luther King -- lawful peaceful protest. You don't take on an (assault rifle) or Glock. It doesn't work. Continue to show your displeasure, your anger, your First Amendment rights, but do it within the law and do it peacefully."

Correa said the decision to have the National Guard and Marines in Orange County is wrong and questioned the motive.

"Whatf are we coming to? This is not America, and I don't want it to go in that direction. We are citizens, we are taxpayers… we're going to continue to pay our taxes to obey the laws. We don't need the Marines."

Santa Ana Police Department Chief Robert Rodriguez said in a statement late Monday night, "When a peaceful demonstration escalates into rocks, bottles, mortars, and fireworks being used against public service personnel, and property is destroyed, it is no longer a lawful assembly. It is a violation of the law." He added, "We will not stand by while our city is put at risk. Santa Ana police officers, along with our mutual aid partners, are actively working to restore order. We urge everyone: go home."

Santa Ana City Councilwoman Jessie Lopez, who attended the rally, said, "I'm here because many of my constituents' hearts are breaking, they're frustrated, they're taking a stand. This is not how we want our tax dollars being used." She also expressed concern that many constituents are "being tricked" into going to court for routine matters only to be "arrested in front of their families."

Local perspective:

The Santa Ana Police Department released a statement acknowledging the ICE actions, saying, "We are aware that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is currently conducting immigration enforcement action in the city of Santa Ana. We acknowledge that this news causes fear and uncertainty to many in our community."

They clarified their role, stating, "We want to ensure you that the city of Santa Ana is fully compliant with the State of California Values Act. The Santa Ana Police Department does NOT and will NOT participate in immigration enforcement efforts."

Despite this, Santa Ana police were involved in maintaining peace near the Federal Building.

City Councilwoman Jessie Lopez highlighted that Santa Ana's jails were used over the weekend to house those arrested in the Los Angeles protests, citing the city's contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.

What's next:

When asked if he had anything to say to people afraid to go to work, Correa said it was a "hard message."

"Go to school, come home, go to church, come home.. get a good attorney, know your rights, and let's work to make sure the California economy continues to be the miracle that it's been," he said.

"We don't deserve to have these hardworking individuals being deported… let's acknowledge the reality.. these are not criminals. These are part of the economic fabric of our society."

Correa also denounced the violence that led to multiple arrests and confrontations with authorities.

"Don't resort to violence, don't resort to illegal activity…. peaceful demonstrations and peaceful assembly… that's the way we're gonna change the narrative because we ar e a peaceful community," he said.