Fontana police officers misidentified as ICE agents, police chief says

The Brief Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey addressed misinformation about officers' involvement in immigration enforcement. The Chief clarified that Fontana Police do not act as ICE or federal agents and do not inquire about immigration status. He urged residents not to interfere with police operations, emphasizing the importance of trust for public safety.



Fontana's police chief has issued a statement clarifying the role of local law enforcement regarding immigration enforcement after local police officers were misidentified by the public as federal agents.

What we know:

In a statement posted Thursday, Fontana Chief of Police Michael Dorsey directly addressed recent social media posts containing misinformation about the Fontana Police Department.

These posts have incorrectly identified Fontana Police officers as ICE and/or federal law enforcement officers engaged in immigration enforcement.

Chief Dorsey said the misinformation has led to uninvolved individuals disrupting active police operations.

Chief Dorsey stated that the Fontana Police Department "is committed to protecting and serving all members of our community" and that their mission is "to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who lives, works, or visits our city."

The backstory:

California law, including the California Values Act (SB 54), dictates how local law enforcement agencies interact with federal immigration authorities.

These laws are specifically "designed to build trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities," a purpose which the Fontana Police Department fully supports, Chief Dorsey said.

Videos of ICE raids showing masked officers using unmarked vehicles and detaining people have sparked concerns across California.

A bill proposed by State Sen. Scott Wiener and State Sen. Jesse Arreguin would require all law enforcement officials to show their faces and be identifiable by uniform, which should carry their name or other identifier. If not, the officer could face a misdemeanor charge.

Wiener said the proposal seeks to boost transparency and public trust in law enforcement. It also looks to protect against people trying to impersonate law enforcement, they said.

"We are seeing more and more law enforcement officers, particularly at the federal level, covering their faces entirely, not identifying themselves at all and, at times, even wearing army fatigues where we can’t tell if these are law enforcement officers or a vigilante militia," Wiener said.

"They are grabbing people off our streets and disappearing people, and it’s terrifying," he added.

Local perspective:

Chief Dorsey emphasized that Fontana Police officers are present to "respond to emergencies, investigate crimes, and maintain public safety."

He clarified that if someone reports a crime or is interviewed as part of an investigation, officers "do not ask individuals about their immigration status."

He added that "that information is not relevant to Fontana Police Department operations."

"As your Chief of Police, let me be clear. The Fontana Police Department is committed to protecting and serving all members of our community. Our mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who lives, works, or visits our city," Chief Dorsey stated.

What you can do:

The Chief asks the community to allow officers to carry out their duties without interference. He concluded his statement by saying, "We appreciate your trust and your support."