Dodgers deny ICE agents entry into stadium ahead of immigration announcement

Protesters gathered together outside Dodgers Stadium on Thursday after law enforcement was seen at the venue ahead of an expected announcement by the Los Angeles Dodgers about the recent immigration raids in Southern California.

Law enforcement spotted

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the venue just after 10 a.m. where there appeared to be at least four vehicles staged near Gate E.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

By 11:30 a.m., a group of protesters were seen gathering near the gate in response.

SUGGESTED: From Dodger Stadium to Home Depot, multiple ICE raids reported across LA County

Dodgers respond

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media, the Dodgers confirmed that ICE agents requested permission to access the parking lots, but were denied entry to the grounds by the organization.

Tonight's game will be played as scheduled, the team said.

ICE denies involvement

What they're saying:

Although the Dodgers say they refused ICE agents’ request to access stadium parking, ICE denies any involvement. DHS clarified that only Customs and Border Protection vehicles were present briefly. All three agencies — ICE, CBP, and HSI — fall under DHS, but they maintain clear distinctions. The appearance of federal agents near Dodger Stadium just hours before a scheduled immigration-focused event has sparked public concern — even as the Dodgers affirm no enforcement actions took place on their property.

DHS statement

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 11, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Department of Homeland Security, said the following: "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.

No Secret Police Act

What we don't know:

It's unclear which agency is present at the stadium, as the possible ICE agents were all wearing masks to conceal their faces.

Recently, a bill was introduced that would require all law enforcement officials to show their faces and be identified by their uniform, which should carry their name or another identifier.

SUGGESTED: Proposed CA bill would ban officers from wearing face masks

Proposed by State Sen. Scott Wiener, the proposal seeks to boost transparency and public trust in law enforcement.

Dodgers to make immigration announcement

What we know:

This comes after the Dodgers announced the team would break their silence on the ongoing immigration raids in Los Angeles, in addition to detailing how they will help support immigration communities.

SUGGESTED: Dodgers to announce plans to help immigrant communities affected by LA ICE raids

The Dodgers have been criticized for staying silent on this subject, especially considering their large Hispanic fan base.

What they're saying:

Dodger Enrique Hernández did share his thoughts on Instagram, however, saying he is "saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city."

SUGGESTED: LA man speaks out after wife, child detained during immigration check-in

"I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart," Hernandez wrote. "ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the announcement will be made or who will be speaking.

SUGGESTED: Video showing ICE takedown of US citizen in Pico Rivera parking lot sparks community outrage

The backstory:

Ongoing grassroots efforts continue to call on the Dodgers to take a stand over recent ICE raids as the team has stayed notably absent from commenting on the matter.

The team itself says Latinos make up more than 40% of fans.

This comes days after singer Nezza's now-viral performance of the National Anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers game on Saturday, June 14.

SUGGESTED: Singer goes viral for singing National Anthem in Spanish at Dodgers game: 'I stand with you'

According to Nezza, she'd exchanged multiple emails with the Dodgers detailing her plan to sing the anthem in both English and Spanish.

But shortly before the performance, she said a Dodgers employee told her to only sing in English.

She chose to sing in Spanish anyway, a decision that resulted in a standing ovation from the crowd.