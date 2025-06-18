Pasadena ICE raid: Six people reportedly detained at bus stop

The Brief Video shows ICE agents detaining six people at a bus stop on Orange Grove Boulevard. The video was captured outside a Winchell's Donut House. Another ICE raid was reported near James Madison Elementary School.



Video shared online shows ICE agents detaining six people at a bus stop in Pasadena Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The video was shot from inside a Winchell's Donut House on Orange Grove Boulevard. Neighbors say it's a well-known gathering spot for workers who grab their coffee before starting the day.

A pastor who spoke to FOX 11 said the immigrant community in Pasadena is beyond terrified.

"Families are being literally pulled apart, and these are people who are, you know, pregnant moms and, you know, 60-year-old men that are working. These are not criminals. These are not dangerous people. These are not drug dealers. These are just normal, honest people that are just trying to take care of their families," said Pastor Mayra Macedo-Nolan, the executive director of Clergy Community Coalition.

Another ICE raid was reported near James Madison Elementary School. Community members and dozens of clergy members gathered around the school to protest and protect students and teachers.

We're told that ICE didn't detain anyone at that location.

What they're saying:

The city issued a statement saying, "We at the City of Pasadena are deeply saddened and concerned by the events that have taken place in the region over the past several days surrounding the federal government’s immigration enforcement activities. Neither the City of Pasadena or the Pasadena Police Department participate in the enforcement of federal civil immigration laws, nor do we ask about an individual’s immigration status when responding to calls for service or when delivering City services. Immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government, not state or local governments. Our focus and priority will remain on enforcing state and local laws to ensure the safety and well-being of our diverse community. Know Your Rights. Please visit LA County’s Office of Immigrant Affairs for links to local and national immigration support organizations and hotlines and share them with anyone who needs them."

Community response

Dozens of people attended a ‘vigil’ to bring attention to the six people detained.

Rep. Judy Chu, who represents Pasadena, says there have been "multiple alarming ICE operations" in her congressional district. On Wednesday evening, she attempted to tour the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, which houses immigrant detainees, but didn't get in.

"I explained that I was a member of congress that had the legal right to go into any facility that the Department of Homeland Security is using to detain immigrants. And they alternately did not respond at all to me or said that I don't have the right, and I pushed back and said ‘yes I have the right, in fact I went to Adelanto yesterday because I do have that right'. So they just ignored me, that is against the law of the land, and it is not right," Chu told FOX 11.

She said there needs to be eyes on that detection center as poor and inhumane conditions have been reported.

While she was attempting to get in, Chu said she witnessed a woman who tried to deliver diabetes medicine, but reportedly wasn't let in either.

Dig deeper:

The raid in Pasadena comes a day after a raid in Pico Rivera prompted public outrage and a protest.

ICE agents have conducted raids at multiple sites across Los Angeles since early June. The raids prompted widespread protests and civil unrest for several days.

