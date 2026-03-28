LIVE: Thousands join No Kings protests across Southern California as nationwide rallies surge

The Brief The "No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action" on March 28 is predicted to be the largest single-day mobilization in U.S. history. The movement, led by Indivisible and 50501, targets perceived authoritarianism in the Trump administration following massive turnouts of 12 million people in 2025. Over 320 events are confirmed across California, including major rallies at Los Angeles City Hall, the State Capitol, and San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza.



The No Kings 3 national day of action is happening Saturday in Southern California.

SUGGESTED: No Kings 2026: Full list of protest locations, times across Southern California

What started as a centralized movement has expanded into a massive regional mobilization, with organizers coordinating simultaneous events in dozens of cities across the U.S. to protest federal policies and the ongoing Iran War.

FOX 11 is monitoring events across the region. Check here throughout the day for real-time updates.

Watch live coverage from SkyFOX in the video player above.

Live regional updates

What we know:

11:40 a.m.: North Hollywood

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11:30 a.m.: Canoga Park

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11:15 a.m.: Santa Monica

11:05 a.m.: Culver City, Lafayette Place

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10:45 a.m.: Pasadena City College

10:20 a.m.: Altadena

What we know:

While the flagship rally is set for 2 p.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, the movement has a presence in nearly every major hub in Southern California.

Organized locally by 50501 SoCal and a coalition of regional grassroots groups, these events serve as a localized response to recent ICE operations and federal military escalations.

Local perspective:

Key Southern California locations include:

Los Angeles County

Downtown LA

Santa Monica

Pasadena

Long Beach

Santa Clarita

Lancaster

Orange County

Santa Ana

Irvine

Huntington Beach

Inland Empire

Riverside

San Bernardino

Temecula

Ventura County/South Coast

Ventura

Santa Barbara

To find a rally or protest near you, tap or click here.

To see No Kings protests across the U.S., follow live updates here.

What they're saying:

"This isn't just a 'Los Angeles' story; this is a Southern California story," said Marcus Chen, a regional coordinator for the No Kings Coalition. "From the high desert to the coast, people are showing up in their own backyards to say that accountability isn't optional."

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Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, framed the movement as a response to perceived authoritarianism. "With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force," Levin said.

Organizers also reiterated their commitment to peace, stating the movement is a "peaceful, nationwide resistance" and a "moral imperative."

The backstory:

Emerging shortly after the 2025 inauguration, the "No Kings" movement is a coalition-led resistance—spearheaded by Indivisible and the 50501 Movement—dedicated to rejecting what organizers characterize as authoritarian and "monarchical" tendencies within the Trump administration.

Guided by the "3.5% rule" of nonviolent social change, the movement reached a historic turning point on June 14, 2025, when millions gathered to "drown out" a taxpayer-funded military parade in a mass reassertion of popular sovereignty.

Since that initial "Day of Defiance," the group has transitioned into a sustained national force, drawing over 12 million cumulative participants to date while maintaining a strict commitment to de-escalation and nonviolence in its ongoing opposition to intensified ICE raids and federal judicial appointments.

What's next:

Following the national day of action, the coalition plans to pivot toward local legislative advocacy and voter protection initiatives ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.