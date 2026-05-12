Multi-vehicle crash in South LA leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The Brief One person was killed, and two others were hospitalized following a crash in South LA's Westmont neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The collision happened at the intersection of West 96th Street and South Vermont Avenue. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



A multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles’ Westmont neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon left one person dead and two others injured.

Crash details

The collision involved at least five vehicles and occurred at the intersection of West 96th Street and South Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Footage from the scene showed debris scattered across the intersection and several mangled vehicles. At least one vehicle appeared to have slammed into a tree.

Featured article

Investigation underway

The California Highway Patrol said it is still investigating the cause of the crash. Officials confirmed multiple vehicles were involved but have not released further details.

A witness said one of the vehicles appeared to be speeding before the crash, though authorities have not confirmed that account.

Witness accounts

What they're saying:

Witnesses said the crash could be heard from several blocks away.

"It was like a boom, and then it was like a loud noise," said Brittany Joy, who added she saw two people being pulled from one of the vehicles.

"Then I just saw a boy laying there [who] got ejected, and he was already gone," she said.

Officers have not confirmed whether the person described by the witness is the victim who died in the crash.