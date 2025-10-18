Thousands gather in downtown LA for 'No Kings Day' rally

The Brief Thousands of people filled Gloria Molina Grand Park and some surrounding streets for a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. The protest is part of a nationwide day of action.



Thousands of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles Saturday for "No Kings Day" demonstrations against the Trump administration.

More than a dozen protests occurred across Southern California as part of a nationwide day of action.

The demonstration in downtown Los Angeles began around 2 p.m., and featured a march down a nearly two-mile stretch of Spring Street and a rally outside City Hall and Gloria Molina Grand Park.

Earlier in the day, a few blocks away, another "No Kings" protest took place outside Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters. The group of union employees marched to join the larger demonstration near City Hall.

Signs, flags, and people in costume filled the park, hoping to make their opposition to President Trump's policies known.

"I wanted to represent what I think America really stands for. Which is not just about white people running everything, it's about all of us being immigrants and coming from other countries and coming together to form a better country that represents all of us," said a protester named Matt, who was dressed as Uncle Sam.

A clear message at both rallies was speaking out for immigrant rights.

"I am an immigrant and I was raised in this country and it breaks my heart to see this happen, it really does. I've been in this country, I work for this country, and I love this country and to see them use us as a scapegoat, it hurts," said Yeni, a protester.

The LA protest is being organized by 50501 SoCal and Service Employees International Union Local 721, in partnership with Black Lives Matter Grassroots - Los Angeles, the Removal Coalition, Working Families Party, Black Women for Wellness, Clergy Laity United for Economic Justice, the TransLatin@ Coalition, Democracy Action Network, and the Human Liberation Coalition, among others.

SoCal 50501 is the Los Angeles chapter of 50501, which bills itself as "a peaceful, decentralized grassroots political movement with a mission to uphold democracy and constitutional governance." Its name stems from "50 protests. 50 states. 1 Movement."

Saturday's events are a follow-up to the first "No Kings Day," held on June 14, which had more than five million people who participated nationwide, according to organizers.

"America has no kings and working Americans will not stand by as a wannabe dictator wages war on our rights and our democracy," said David Green, president and executive director of SEIU Local 721, which represents more than 100,000 workers.

"Enough is enough. We will stop this authoritarianism in its tracks and work to revitalize and enhance our democracy, our rights, and our nation. We will not accept a regime that aims to put the interests of billionaires ahead of our families, workers, and communities," he added.

Republicans have criticized the planned protests, describing them as "hate America" rallies and claim they're exacerbating the federal government shutdown.

Traffic in the area

Traffic was being severely impacted in the area, with a section of Spring Street closed and motorists advised to avoid the Civic Center area. Alameda Street between Aliso and Temple was also closed, along with a handful of off-ramps from the Hollywood (101) Freeway, and bus routes were also being detoured.