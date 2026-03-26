No Kings 2026: Full list of protest locations, times across Southern California
LOS ANGELES - A massive wave of "No Kings" protests is set to sweep across Southern California and the U.S. this Saturday, March 28, as activists prepare for what they predict will be the largest single-day mobilization in American history.
Following a series of high-turnout events in 2025 that drew over 12 million cumulative participants, this "Day of Nonviolent Action" marks a critical escalation in the coalition-led resistance against the current administration's federal policies.
No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action
What we know:
This "No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action" follows a series of high-turnout events in 2025, which saw over five million participants in June and seven million in October.
In California alone, 320 events are currently tracked, with major gatherings planned for Los Angeles City Hall, the California State Capitol in Sacramento, and Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.
A national kickoff call is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, to brief participants on strategy and safety protocols.
Southern California rally locations
Local perspective:
The following list includes confirmed events and locations across Southern and Central California for Saturday, March 28:
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles
- 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall / Gloria Molina Grand Park
Santa Monica
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and Montana Avenue (Palisades Park)
Pasadena
- 11 a.m. gathering at Pasadena City College; march to City Hall starts at 11:15 a.m
Long Beach
- 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Location typically near City Hall)
Lancaster
- Events planned by local Antelope Valley Indivisible chapters
Orange County
Anaheim
- 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at La Palma Park (N. Harbor Blvd & W. La Palma Ave)
Newport Beach
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Back Bay Dr area)
Santa Ana
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Bristol Street and MacArthur Blvd.
Huntington Beach
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Pier.
Fullerton/La Habra
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Imperial Highway and South Beach Blvd.
Inland Empire (Riverside and San Bernardino counties)
Riverside
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Market Street and University Avenue
San Bernardino
- 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at San Bernardino City Hall
Temecula
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Temecula Duck Pond
Hemet
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Democracy Center (E. Florida Ave & N. Franklin St)
Other Cities
Registered events include Redlands (Orange St), Corona (Ontario Ave), and Victorville (Park & Ride on Amargosa Rd)
Ventura County
Ventura
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Ventura County Government Center
San Diego County
San Diego (Main)
- 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy)
Otay Mesa/Chula Vista
- 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Birch & Millenia
Escondido
- 3 p.m. (Location updates via Indivisible North County)
Fallbrook/Ramona
- Local rallies scheduled for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively
Central California Rally Locations
Santa Barbara
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Alameda Park, followed by a march to De La Guerra Plaza
Fresno
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. along Blackstone Avenue (Nees to Alluvial)
San Luis Obispo
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the SLO Superior Court
Visalia
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Tulare County Superior Court
Lompoc
- 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at N. H Street and Central Avenue
The backstory:
Emerging shortly after the 2025 inauguration, the "No Kings" movement is a coalition-led resistance—spearheaded by Indivisible and the 50501 Movement—dedicated to rejecting what organizers characterize as authoritarian and "monarchical" tendencies within the Trump administration.
Guided by the "3.5% rule" of nonviolent social change, the movement reached a historic turning point on June 14, 2025, when millions gathered to "drown out" a taxpayer-funded military parade in a mass reassertion of popular sovereignty.
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Since that initial "Day of Defiance," the group has transitioned into a sustained national force, drawing over 12 million cumulative participants to date while maintaining a strict commitment to de-escalation and nonviolence in its ongoing opposition to intensified ICE raids and federal judicial appointments.
Timeline:
- June 14, 2025: The first major "No Kings" action draws five million people.
- October 18, 2025: Participation grows to seven million across 2,700 events.
- March 18, 2026: Indivisible releases updated event counts (3,000+ nationwide).
- March 19, 2026: National Kickoff Call held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST.
- March 28, 2026: Nationwide day of action scheduled to begin.
What they're saying:
Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, framed the movement as a response to perceived authoritarianism. "With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force," Levin said. Organizers also reiterated their commitment to peace, stating the movement is a "peaceful, nationwide resistance" and a "moral imperative."
What you can do:
Those interested in participating can find a detailed interactive map of protest locations on the Indivisible website.
Organizers recommend RSVPing via mobilize.us for the national kickoff call on March 19 to receive safety tools and strategy information.
Participants are reminded of the group's core principle: a commitment to de-escalation and a strict "no weapons" policy for all attendees.
What's next:
Following the national day of action, the coalition plans to pivot toward local legislative advocacy and voter protection initiatives ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
The Source: This report is based on official event tracking data and press releases provided by the Indivisible movement and the 50501 Movement coalition. Information regarding specific rally locations, historical participation figures, and organizational strategy was gathered directly from the movement's public briefings and national kickoff communications.