No Kings 2026: Full list of protest locations, times across Southern California

The Brief Activists are preparing for the "No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action" on March 28, predicted to be the largest single-day mobilization in U.S. history. The movement, led by Indivisible and 50501, targets perceived authoritarianism in the Trump administration following massive turnouts of 12 million people in 2025. Over 320 events are confirmed across California, including major rallies at Los Angeles City Hall, the State Capitol, and San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza.



A massive wave of "No Kings" protests is set to sweep across Southern California and the U.S. this Saturday, March 28, as activists prepare for what they predict will be the largest single-day mobilization in American history.

Following a series of high-turnout events in 2025 that drew over 12 million cumulative participants, this "Day of Nonviolent Action" marks a critical escalation in the coalition-led resistance against the current administration's federal policies.

No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action

What we know:

This "No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action" follows a series of high-turnout events in 2025, which saw over five million participants in June and seven million in October.

In California alone, 320 events are currently tracked, with major gatherings planned for Los Angeles City Hall, the California State Capitol in Sacramento, and Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.

A national kickoff call is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, to brief participants on strategy and safety protocols.

Southern California rally locations

Local perspective:

The following list includes confirmed events and locations across Southern and Central California for Saturday, March 28:

Los Angeles

2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall / Gloria Molina Grand Park

Santa Monica

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and Montana Avenue (Palisades Park)

Pasadena

11 a.m. gathering at Pasadena City College; march to City Hall starts at 11:15 a.m

Long Beach

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Location typically near City Hall)

Lancaster

Events planned by local Antelope Valley Indivisible chapters

Anaheim

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at La Palma Park (N. Harbor Blvd & W. La Palma Ave)

Newport Beach

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Back Bay Dr area)

Santa Ana

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Bristol Street and MacArthur Blvd.

Huntington Beach

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Pier.

Fullerton/La Habra

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Imperial Highway and South Beach Blvd.

Riverside

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Market Street and University Avenue

San Bernardino

12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at San Bernardino City Hall

Temecula

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Temecula Duck Pond

Hemet

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Democracy Center (E. Florida Ave & N. Franklin St)

Other Cities

Registered events include Redlands (Orange St), Corona (Ontario Ave), and Victorville (Park & Ride on Amargosa Rd)

Ventura

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Ventura County Government Center

San Diego County

San Diego (Main)

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy)

Otay Mesa/Chula Vista

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Birch & Millenia

Escondido

3 p.m. (Location updates via Indivisible North County)

Fallbrook/Ramona

Local rallies scheduled for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively

Central California Rally Locations

Santa Barbara

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Alameda Park, followed by a march to De La Guerra Plaza

Fresno

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. along Blackstone Avenue (Nees to Alluvial)

San Luis Obispo

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the SLO Superior Court

Visalia

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Tulare County Superior Court

Lompoc

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at N. H Street and Central Avenue

The backstory:

Emerging shortly after the 2025 inauguration, the "No Kings" movement is a coalition-led resistance—spearheaded by Indivisible and the 50501 Movement—dedicated to rejecting what organizers characterize as authoritarian and "monarchical" tendencies within the Trump administration.

Guided by the "3.5% rule" of nonviolent social change, the movement reached a historic turning point on June 14, 2025, when millions gathered to "drown out" a taxpayer-funded military parade in a mass reassertion of popular sovereignty.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Since that initial "Day of Defiance," the group has transitioned into a sustained national force, drawing over 12 million cumulative participants to date while maintaining a strict commitment to de-escalation and nonviolence in its ongoing opposition to intensified ICE raids and federal judicial appointments.

Timeline:

June 14, 2025: The first major "No Kings" action draws five million people.

October 18, 2025: Participation grows to seven million across 2,700 events.

March 18, 2026: Indivisible releases updated event counts (3,000+ nationwide).

March 19, 2026: National Kickoff Call held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST.

March 28, 2026: Nationwide day of action scheduled to begin.

What they're saying:

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, framed the movement as a response to perceived authoritarianism. "With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force," Levin said. Organizers also reiterated their commitment to peace, stating the movement is a "peaceful, nationwide resistance" and a "moral imperative."

What you can do:

Those interested in participating can find a detailed interactive map of protest locations on the Indivisible website.

Organizers recommend RSVPing via mobilize.us for the national kickoff call on March 19 to receive safety tools and strategy information.

Participants are reminded of the group's core principle: a commitment to de-escalation and a strict "no weapons" policy for all attendees.

What's next:

Following the national day of action, the coalition plans to pivot toward local legislative advocacy and voter protection initiatives ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.