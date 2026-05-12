Operation Volcano: 42 arrested in massive IE child exploitation sting

The Brief Operation Volcano resulted in 42 arrests following a yearlong investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material across Riverside County. Over 500 suspected distributors were identified via IP tracking on peer-to-peer networks, targeting high-risk offenders in positions of public trust. A multi-agency task force led by RCCET partnered with nonprofit O.U.R. Rescue to dismantle online networks and execute 46 residential search warrants.



A massive multi-agency crackdown led by the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET) has ended with dozens of arrests and the identification of hundreds of suspects allegedly involved in child exploitation.

What we know:

Operation Volcano, which ran from March 2025 to March 2026, utilized a structured triage methodology to track over 500 unique IP addresses linked to the sharing of illicit material, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Of the 42 individuals arrested, 14 were classified as "high-risk," including professionals such as a child psychologist, a naturopathic doctor, a hospital CTO, and a retired law enforcement employee.

One suspect was apprehended on an outstanding $2 million warrant for child sexual assault, officials said.

The operation was made possible through a critical partnership with the nonprofit O.U.R. Rescue, which provided essential resources to sustain the twelve-month investigation.

The following people were arrested in connection with the operation:

Feliciano Chavarria , 62, Lake Elsinore

Enrique Castaneda , 51, Riverside

Eric Thai , 43, Menifee

James Munson , 32, San Jacinto

William Zahn , 48, Riverside

John Carrico , 52, Murrieta

Jason Lee , 51, Banning

Brian Erwin , 46, Beaumont

Daniel Malcolm , 46, Bermuda Dunes

Randolph Velasco , 44, Lake Elsinore

Marcus Guevara , 21, Winchester

Christopher Gibbons , 39, Moreno Valley

Allen Cox , 81, Menifee

David Poggi , 59, Menifee

Zixiang Cheng , 32, Murrieta

Ray Kubal , 75, Menifee

Ethan Conely , 29, Menifee

Jessie Bonales , 40, Temecula

Nicholas Williams , 39, Norco

Daniel Cunningham , 43, Corona

Adam Robinson , 38, Riverside

Kenneth Camron , 68, Menifee

Neftali Jimenez , 21, Riverside

Robert Schaar , 53, Temecula

Victor Sepulveda , 60, Moreno Valley

Stuart Triplett , 61, Temecula

Jame Davis , 60, Lake Elsinore

Xinyi Su , 22, Mira Loma

Mark Tyler , 66, Perris

Rickson Jao , 62, Eastvale

Stacey Parker , 62, Moreno Valley

Chas Rico , 30, Murrieta

Jonathan Jordan , 27, Moreno Valley

Jeremiah Davis , 21, Hemet

Dustin Jenks , 56, Palm Springs

Richard Mckeehan Jr , 48, Moreno Valley

Anthony Ramirez , 39, Nuevo

Daniel Chico, 21, Riverside

What's next:

While 42 arrests have been made following the service of 46 search warrants, authorities emphasize that all investigations are ongoing.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and its federal partners, including Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, continue to analyze evidence seized during the raids to identify further victims and co-conspirators.

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected child exploitation or suspicious online activity.

Tips can be directed to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) or local law enforcement agencies.

Parents are urged to monitor their children’s digital footprint and utilize available safety resources to prevent online grooming and exposure to harmful content.