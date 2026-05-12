Operation Volcano: 42 arrested in massive IE child exploitation sting
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A massive multi-agency crackdown led by the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET) has ended with dozens of arrests and the identification of hundreds of suspects allegedly involved in child exploitation.
What we know:
Operation Volcano, which ran from March 2025 to March 2026, utilized a structured triage methodology to track over 500 unique IP addresses linked to the sharing of illicit material, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.
Of the 42 individuals arrested, 14 were classified as "high-risk," including professionals such as a child psychologist, a naturopathic doctor, a hospital CTO, and a retired law enforcement employee.
One suspect was apprehended on an outstanding $2 million warrant for child sexual assault, officials said.
The operation was made possible through a critical partnership with the nonprofit O.U.R. Rescue, which provided essential resources to sustain the twelve-month investigation.
The following people were arrested in connection with the operation:
- Feliciano Chavarria, 62, Lake Elsinore
- Enrique Castaneda, 51, Riverside
- Eric Thai, 43, Menifee
- James Munson, 32, San Jacinto
- William Zahn, 48, Riverside
- John Carrico, 52, Murrieta
- Jason Lee, 51, Banning
- Brian Erwin, 46, Beaumont
- Daniel Malcolm, 46, Bermuda Dunes
- Randolph Velasco, 44, Lake Elsinore
- Marcus Guevara, 21, Winchester
- Christopher Gibbons, 39, Moreno Valley
- Allen Cox, 81, Menifee
- David Poggi, 59, Menifee
- Zixiang Cheng, 32, Murrieta
- Ray Kubal, 75, Menifee
- Ethan Conely, 29, Menifee
- Jessie Bonales, 40, Temecula
- Nicholas Williams, 39, Norco
- Daniel Cunningham, 43, Corona
- Adam Robinson, 38, Riverside
- Kenneth Camron, 68, Menifee
- Neftali Jimenez, 21, Riverside
- Robert Schaar, 53, Temecula
- Victor Sepulveda, 60, Moreno Valley
- Stuart Triplett, 61, Temecula
- Jame Davis, 60, Lake Elsinore
- Xinyi Su, 22, Mira Loma
- Mark Tyler, 66, Perris
- Rickson Jao, 62, Eastvale
- Stacey Parker, 62, Moreno Valley
- Chas Rico, 30, Murrieta
- Jonathan Jordan, 27, Moreno Valley
- Jeremiah Davis, 21, Hemet
- Dustin Jenks, 56, Palm Springs
- Richard Mckeehan Jr, 48, Moreno Valley
- Anthony Ramirez, 39, Nuevo
- Daniel Chico, 21, Riverside
What's next:
While 42 arrests have been made following the service of 46 search warrants, authorities emphasize that all investigations are ongoing.
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and its federal partners, including Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, continue to analyze evidence seized during the raids to identify further victims and co-conspirators.
Dig deeper:
Law enforcement encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected child exploitation or suspicious online activity.
Tips can be directed to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) or local law enforcement agencies.
Parents are urged to monitor their children’s digital footprint and utilize available safety resources to prevent online grooming and exposure to harmful content.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.