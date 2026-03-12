IE man facing potential charges for killing dog during attack on wife

The Brief Beaumont police responded to reports of a pack of aggressive, off-leash small dogs attacking residents in a local neighborhood. A woman’s husband intervened during the attack by striking one of the dogs with a gardening tool, which later resulted in the animal’s death. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is now reviewing the case to determine if criminal charges will be filed against the dog owners or the resident.



A Riverside County man's attempt to defend his wife from a pack of aggressive dogs ended with one animal dead and a police investigation now sitting on the desk of the Riverside County District Attorney.

The case, which began as a neighborhood attack involving several off-leash pets, is being reviewed to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene in Beaumont to find a woman had been attacked by several small dogs that were running loose in the area, according to police.

In an effort to stop the attack, the woman's husband struck one of the dogs with a gardening tool, authorities said.

While the initial goal was to stop the aggression, the dog later died from injuries sustained during the intervention.

Beaumont Police conducted an investigation into the circumstances of both the attack and the defense, subsequently forwarding the file to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of potential criminal charges.

What we don't know:

The specific breed of the "small dogs" involved has not been released by authorities, nor has the extent of the injuries suffered by the woman during the initial attack.

It is currently unclear if the District Attorney is weighing charges against the dog owners for leash law violations/negligence, or against the husband for the use of the gardening tool.

What they're saying:

The Beaumont Police Department issued a statement emphasizing the "importance of responsible pet ownership," specifically "ensuring that animals are properly secured and under control at all times to prevent incidents that could place community members or animals at risk."

What's next:

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will review the evidence to decide whether to pursue charges.

Residents with any additional information or video of the incident are encouraged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at (951) 769-8500 or via email at info@beaumontpd.org.

What you can do:

Residents are reminded to keep pets on a leash and secured behind proper fencing to avoid criminal liability or tragic incidents.

If you encounter aggressive animals, authorities suggest maintaining a safe distance and reporting the sighting immediately to animal control or local law enforcement rather than intervening unless it is an emergency.