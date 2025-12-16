Nick Reiner charged with parents' murder

The Brief Murder charges were filed late Tuesday afternoon against Nick Reiner. The 32-year-old is accused of stabbing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, to death inside their Brentwood home Sunday. Nick faces life without parole or death if prosecutors opt to pursue capital punishment.



Nick Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, was charged with their murder Tuesday.

What we know:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, or the death sentence if prosecutors choose, Hochman said.

Nick Reiner was expected to appear in court Tuesday morning, but that was postponed due to lack of medical clearance. Hochman said Reiner is currently going through standard medical clearance, which is protocol. His arraignment has been tentatively set for Wednesday.

Rob, Michele found dead

The backstory:

Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Brentwood home Sunday, Dec. 14 around 3:30 p.m. Their daughter, 28-year-old Romy Reiner, reportedly found them and called 911.

Nick was located Sunday night around 9:15 p.m. in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles and taken into custody without incident. He was booked for murder the following morning. He is currently being held without bail.

Officials said the Reiners were stabbed to death. A knife was used in the killing, Hochman said.

‘Loud, heated argument' erupts at holiday party

While a motive for the deadly attack is unknown, several sources say Rob, Michele, and Nick attended Conan O’Brien's Christmas party the night before they were killed. Those who attended say a loud and heated argument erupted between Nick and Rob. According to TMZ, Rob and Michele left the party after the argument, but it's not clear when Nick left.

"It's unclear what the argument was over but it was so heated and so animated, that we are told people at the party overhead the commotion," Charlie Neff with TMZ told FOX 11.

Some who attended the party told TMZ that Nick seemed out of place based on how he was dressed and how he was carrying himself.

Nick's struggles with mental health, addiction

Dig deeper:

Nick has openly shared his struggles with drug addiction and has even experienced homelessness. He wrote the film "Being Charlie," loosely based on his life that was released in 2015. The film was directed by his father and won a SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) Voice Award.

By age 18, he had cycled in and out of nine treatment facilities. In multiple interviews, Nick talked about being in and out of rehab programs throughout his teen years, and being homeless while spending time in Texas, New Jersey and Maine. He also described an instance when he was high on cocaine for multiple days and trashed his parents' guest house.

According to TMZ, Michele had reportedly spoke to friends in recent weeks about Nick's mental health and addiction issues, saying, "We've tried everything."