Nick Reiner to make 1st court appearance after being charged in parents’ murders

Nick Reiner is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday after being charged with the murders of his parents, legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Their stabbing deaths sent shockwaves through multiple communities, including Hollywood and in Washington D.C., as heartfelt tributes poured in from celebrities and politicians.

Charges filed against Nick Reiner

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the 32-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Along with the murder charges, prosecutors added special circumstances of multiple murders and a special allegation that the defendant used a dangerous weapon, a knife. The additions could mean a greater sentence.

LA County DA Nathan Hochman has not made a decision on whether to pursue the death penalty.

Prosecutors have called this case "one of the most difficult" when the victims and suspect are members of the same family.

Rob Reiner's legendary career

Rob Reiner’s career spanned decades as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter and political activist.

He starred in the ‘70s sitcom "All in the Family" and directed classics such as "Stand by Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," and "A Few Good Men."

He directed the 2015 movie "Being Charlie," which Nick co-wrote. It's a semi-autobiographical film that gives a glimpse into Nick's battle with substance abuse.

The backstory:

The 32-year-old, who was living with his parents, was arrested on suspicion of murder after his parents were killed at their Brentwood home over the weekend.

The couple, 78-year-old Rob Reiner and 68-year-old Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead Sunday afternoon by their daughter, Romy. Investigators said Nick was not at the home when officers arrived, and detectives believe he left sometime after the attacks.

He was then located and arrested in LA’s Exposition Park area, near the University of Southern California, on Sunday evening. His arrest took place about 14 miles from the crime scene.

Photos of the arrest were released by LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division.

New details emerge

The night before the killings, sources reported that Nick got into a heated argument with his father at Conan O'Brien's holiday party. A witness told FOX 11 the couple's son had been acting "oddly" that night.

Hours later, Nick Reiner reportedly checked into a Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m., with hotel staff alleging they found blood in his shower and on his mattress.

Nick Reiner’s court appearance delayed

Nick Reiner was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday. However, it was delayed since he wasn’t given medical clearance.

"Every single inmate goes through a medical clearance before they can be transported to court and that's a process. It's just a procedural issue, and he has not yet been medically cleared," his attorney, Alan Jackson, said.

The high-profile attorney has represented Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

"With him not being medically clear to get on the bus can be one of a few things. There may be some kind of mental health episode occurring, either where he is refusing to get on the boss or he needs to be seen by a psychiatrist," explained Lauren Johnson-Norris, an attorney who is not in the Reiner case.

What's next:

Prosecutors said Nick Reiner is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday where FOX 11 could learn more about a plea.

He is being held without bail.