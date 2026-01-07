Nick Reiner to be arraigned for murders of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

The Brief Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of director Rob Reiner, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 7, on two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his parents. Due to "special circumstance" allegations of multiple murders, the Los Angeles District Attorney has not ruled out pursuing a death sentence if Nick is convicted. Defense attorneys have pointed to "complex and serious issues" in the case, while reports indicate Nick was being treated for schizophrenia and had a long history of substance abuse prior to the attack.



Nick Reiner is set to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday to be formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer-Reiner.

What we know:

Nick, 32, currently faces two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and the personal use of a dangerous and deadly weapon. On Monday, he was reportedly taken off suicide watch ahead of the arraignment.

Nick was formally charged with the double homicide of his parents on Dec. 16.

He made his first court appearance in the case the following day, where his lawyer, famed defense attorney Alan Jackson, requested a continuance.

Nick Reiner court sketch on Dec. 17, 2025. / Mona Shafer Edwards (Mona Shafer Edwards)

A grisly double murder

The backstory:

Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, Dec. 14, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators believe Nick killed his parents in the early morning hours before leaving the scene.

Nick did not resist when he was arrested hours later in the Exposition Park neighborhood near the University of Southern California, about 14 miles from the crime scene, police said.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has since confirmed that both victims died of "multiple sharp force injuries," with the time between injury and death listed as lasting only minutes.

Last week, the coroner blocked Rob and Michele Reiner's autopsy reports under a court order which was "initiated" by the LAPD.

Motive under investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said anything about a motive for the killings.

Timeline of events

Timeline:

Saturday, Dec. 13: The Reiner family reportedly attends a holiday party at the home of Conan O'Brien; witnesses later describe a brief but loud argument between Rob and Nick Reiner.

Sunday, Dec. 14 (Early Morning): Prosecutors allege Nick Reiner stabs his parents to death in their Brentwood residence.

Sunday, Dec. 14 (9:15 p.m.): Following a brief disappearance, Nick Reiner is arrested without incident near Exposition Park.

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Nick Reiner makes his first court appearance in a suicide prevention vest; his arraignment is postponed to allow for further investigation.

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Official arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Nick Reiner's past personal struggles

The backstory:

The tragedy has brought Nick Reiner’s long-standing personal struggles into the spotlight.

The screenwriter, who co-wrote the 2015 film "Being Charlie" based on his own experiences, has been open about his years-long battle with drug addiction and mental health.

Nick co-wrote and Rob Reiner directed the film about the struggles of an addicted son and a famous father. It was not autobiographical but included several elements of their lives.

"It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had," Rob Reiner told the AP in 2016. "I told Nick while we were making it, I said, ‘You know it doesn’t matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already.’"

The movie is Nick's only screen credit. He led a largely private life before and after the film’s release, leaving little public mark.

Court records show no previous criminal cases in Los Angeles County.

Reports since the arrest indicate that he had been prescribed medication for schizophrenia, a condition that medical experts suggest can sometimes lead to unpredictable behavior if combined with heavy substance use.

According to TMZ's sources, in the weeks leading up to his parents' killings, Nick was acting out of control, "erratic" and "dangerous."

TMZ further reported Nick was recently treated at an LA-area rehab facility that specializes in mental health and substance abuse and was under the care of a psychiatrist.

Sources also told the publication Nick's medication was recently changed in the weeks leading up to his parents' murders and that medication was causing him to "lose even more control. " Doctors were reportedly adjusting the medications to help.

About the Reiner family legacy

Dig deeper:

Rob Reiner was the Emmy-winning star of the sitcom "All in the Family" who went on to direct films including "When Harry Met Sally..." and "The Princess Bride." He was an outspoken liberal activist for decades. Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer, movie producer and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. They had been married for 36 years.

The killings were especially shocking given the comic legacy of the family. Rob Reiner was the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, who died in 2020 at age 98.

Nick was the second of the couple’s three children. His older brother, Jake has a small role in "Being Charlie." His younger sister Romy is also an actor. Reiner also has a daughter, Tracy Reiner, with his first wife, director and actor Penny Marshall.

President Donald Trump blamed Rob Reiner’s outspoken opposition to the president for the actor-director’s killing, delivering the unsubstantiated claim in a social media post that seemed intent on decrying his opponents even in the face of a tragedy.

(L-R) Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner, and Michele Reiner attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Jake and Romy Reiner talk about their ‘unimaginable pain’

What they're saying:

The Reiner siblings, Jake and Romy, released a joint statement mourning the loss of their parents.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," they said. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

The brother and sister said they are "grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

What's next:

During the arraignment, Nick is expected to enter a plea.

The court will also likely address his custody status, as he is currently being held without bail.

If convicted on all charges, Nick faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death sentence if prosecutors choose.

Legal analysts expect the defense to introduce significant mental health evidence as the case moves toward a tentative trial date.