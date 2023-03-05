NASA pics show California snow before and after winter storm

article

Stunning photos shared by NASA recently show the magnitude of the powerful winter storms that swept through Southern California's mountains.

The satellite images from NASA's Landsat 9 captured the aftermath in the San Gabriel Mountains, seen blanketed with snow on Feb. 26. NASA compared it to a Feb. 10 picture of the same area, which shows no snow.

Feb. 10, 2023. NASA

The powerful storms prompted a rare blizzard warning for Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Ventura County mountains. Frigid temperatures, howling winds, and rare low-elevation snow dropped in parts of the region that rarely experience such a weather event.

Feb. 26, 2023 / NASAA

According to the National Weather Service, some ski resorts recorded nearly 8 feet of snow. At lower elevations (5,000 - 6,000 feet), Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, and Frazier Park saw between an inch and three feet of snow.

Even low-elevation areas where snow is uncommon saw substantial accumulation. Two inches fell in La Crescenta (elevation 2,000 feet), while closer to sea level, Beverly Hills saw 6 inches of rain, and downtown Los Angeles saw 4 inches.

In San Bernardino County, many residents continue to plead for help as they remain trapped inside their homes without necessities like food and medications. In the San Bernardino Mountains, sheriff’s authorities on Friday rescued a pair of 17-year-olds who were dropped off five days earlier to hike a section of the Pacific Crest Trail and hadn’t communicated with their parents for three days.

Last week Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency in 13 counties including San Bernardino County, where the massive snowfall has closed roads, caused power outages, collapsed roofs and trapped residents in their homes for more than a week.

Some residents could be shut in for another week due to the challenges in clearing out so much snow. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at a local high school and food distribution centers have been set up in several communities.

For those who remained trapped, anyone with a non-life-threatening emergency, like needing food or medication, can call 909-387-3911.