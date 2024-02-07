Hiker remains missing on Mount Baldy; 3 others rescued

The search continues for a missing hiker on Mount Baldy while crews rescued three other lost hikers a day after the first was reported missing, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The missing hiker, identified as 22-year-old Lisei Huang from El Monte, was reported missing Feb. 4. According to authorities, Huang went out for a solo hike that day around 2 p.m. and by 11 p.m., her loved ones had not heard from her.

Crews began searching for Huang in the early morning hours Monday and Tuesday amid severe winter weather conditions. Authorities said the search was eventually suspended over avalanche risks.

The search will resume when weather conditions improve, and it is safe for crews, the sheriff's department said.

The following day, crews rescued three experienced hikers who got lost on the Bear Canyon Trail on Mount Baldy.

According to authorities, the three lost hikers were found at 8,400-ft. elevation after a four-hour search.

"The hikers, who spent the night hunkered down, were assessed and determined able to be escorted back down the trail through the snow and wet elements to safety," officials said.

All three hikers were evaluated by medical personnel and cleared.

Mount Baldy, which offers several trails for hikers of all levels, becomes especially treacherous during the winter.

Last year, several people - including actor Julian Sands - were found dead after going on hikes in the area.

Authorities are strongly advising the public to stay away from the mountains this week as a powerful winter storm continues to wreak havoc on the area.

Even the most experienced hikers may run into trouble, authorities said, as Mount Baldy remains buried in snow amid frigid conditions.

"Hikers who get lost may have to wait long periods of time before help is available," officials said, as resources are "stretched to their limits"