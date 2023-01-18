'Extremely dangerous' conditions on Mt. Baldy prompt warning to even the most experienced hikers

article

Two hikers who fell to their deaths amid icy, winter weather conditions on Mt. Baldy and an increase in rescue missions are prompting an urgent warning from authorities to other hikers - even the most experienced ones - considering making the trek.

According to officials, crews with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt. Baldy and the surrounding area in just the last four weeks.

The missions involved hikers who were lost, stranded, or injured, officials said.

"Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous," authorities warned.

The poor weather coupled with dangerous avalanche conditions has a significant impact on rescue operations, officials said.

Even the most experienced hikers are urged to heed all posted warning signs and keep in mind that the recent storms have produced unfavorable hiking conditions on the mountain.

The warning comes after two hikers fell to their deaths from an icy Mt. Baldy.

Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas / GoFundMe

The most recent death happened earlier this month when a hiker slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet down Baldy Bowl's icy slope. The victim was identified by family as Crystal Paul Gonzalez-Landas, an avid hiker. Several others had rushed to her aid after witnessing her fall. She was transported via helicopter to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Information on the other hiker who died was not immediately released.

In December, two hikers and two dogs were attempting to hike and get back on a trail when they slid an estimated 20 feet, according to officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The trail is located east of Islip Saddle in the Angeles National Forest. The two managed to stop their slide, remained in place, and were able to call 911 using their cell phones.

Authorities have issued the following tips for hikers:

Look at weather conditions (both current and forecasted) for the area

Make sure you have the proper gear, training and are properly prepared for alpine conditions (Crampons, ice axe, proper clothing)

Hike with a partner

Bring a tracking or GPS device such as a SPOT Device or INREACH Device

Make sure your cell phone has a full charge and bring a charged extra power pack for it

Let someone know where and when you are going, and what time you will be back

Most importantly- If you don’t know, please don’t go!



