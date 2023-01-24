3rd hiker disappears in SoCal mountains: What we know

A 75-year-old North Hollywood man has been reported missing in the San Gabriel Mountains, where crews continue to search for two other missing hikers - Hawthorne resident Robert Gregory and actor Julian Sands.

Jin Chung was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. Chung had initially carpooled to Mount Baldy with two other people and the three had arranged to meet back at the car at 2 p.m. Chung was the only who did not return, authorities said.

Ground crews searched for Chung but were unsuccessful.

Mount Baldy is the same area where Sands was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking.

"Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands," the department’s statement said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sands was hiking the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs to nearly 4,000 feet over close to five miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains. Sands' car was recovered in the area.

Just days before Sands disappeared, Gregory was reported missing by family after he did not return home from his hike near Mount Islip. Gregory's son told local media his father was an experienced hiker and was familiar with the terrain.

According to a message posted by Gregory's sister to the All Trails community Facebook group, Gregory, who she described as an "avid hiker," last posted he was at "Windy Gap to Mount Islip to the Big Cienega Trail."

Authorities continue to urge people - even the most experienced hikers - to think twice and consider the extremely dangerous conditions on Mount Baldy due to the recent storms.

In recent weeks, crews with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team have responded to at least 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy and the surrounding area. Two hikers have died, one of them falling at least 500 feet down an icy slope.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

