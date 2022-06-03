Metro offering free rides Tuesday to help encourage voter turnout

Metro will offer free bus and train rides on Tuesday to encourage Angelenos to vote in the primary election.

Metro's bike share program will also offer free 30-minute rides on Tuesday with the promo code 060722. Rides cost $1.75 for each additional half hour.

The free rides will last from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Metro's Board of Directors voted in 2019 to permanently offer free rides on federal and state election days.

People can download the Transit app to see information on how to ride Metro to vote centers or vote-by-mail drop boxes.

Voters can also drop their ballots off at drop boxes at Union Station, El Monte Bus Station, Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines, Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Hollywood/Western Station B Line, North Hollywood Station B Line, Norwalk Station C Line and the Wilshire/Vermont Station B and D Lines.

In-person voting for the primary election began last week across Los Angeles County, with more vote center locations set to open Saturday ahead of election day on Tuesday.

People who registered to vote before May 23 and were automatically sent vote-by-mail ballots can return their ballots by mail by Tuesday, drop it off at a Los Angeles County vote center or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location, which can be found at locator.lavote.gov/locations/vbm.

People who missed the registration deadline can still register at any L.A. County vote center through Tuesday. Once registered, voters will be given a Conditional Voter Registration ballot to vote. The ballot will be counted once it is verified. More information about the Conditional Voter Registration process is available at lavote.gov.

A map of vote center locations can be found online.