Some Angelenos incorrectly name Newsom as Mayor of Los Angeles
Who is the Mayor of Los Angeles? When FOX 11’s Gina Silva hit the streets, many Angelenos had a hard time providing the correct answer.
Race for LA mayor: Top candidates answer issues on crime, homelessness, COVID
From homelessness to crime to the economy, the five candidates squared off in a live debate discussing the top issues facing Los Angeles residents.
LA Mayoral Debate: Candidates face off addressing important issues to Angelenos
The Los Angeles Mayoral Debate will be held on March 22 at 6 p.m. live from the campus of USC. It will air live on FOX 11 and will be available to stream on foxla.com.
Forum discussion on homelessness with LA mayoral candidates gets cut short
Uncomfortable moments caught on live stream involving multiple hecklers forced a LA forum discussion featuring the city's mayoral candidates to end early.
Submit your questions to ask LA mayoral candidates during FOX 11 debate on March 22
Do you have any questions for the candidates? Submit your questions to FOX 11 for them to be answered live during the debate!
June Primary Ballot: Who is running for mayor of Los Angeles?
LA City Councilman Kevin de León and real estate developer Rick Caruso have both qualified for the June primary election ballot.
Bass leading LA mayoral race: UC Berkeley poll
The LA mayoral election is on Nov. 8.
Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for mayor of Los Angeles
Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles Friday.
LA mayoral candidates meet in first public forum
Four candidates in next year's Los Angeles mayoral election appeared in their first public forum together Sunday.
Rep. Karen Bass announces plans to run for Los Angeles mayor
Congresswoman Karen Bass announced Monday she plans to run for Los Angeles mayor.
Councilman Kevin de Leon announces run for Mayor of Los Angeles
Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon announced his intention to run for mayor in 2022 Tuesday.
City Councilman Joe Buscaino announces run for Mayor of Los Angeles in 2022
Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino announced Monday he will run for mayor in 2022, becoming the second person to declare his candidacy in hopes of succeeding Eric Garcetti, who cannot seek a third term due to term limits.
City Attorney Mike Feuer running for mayor of Los Angeles
City Attorney Mike Feuer has become the first major candidate in the race to be Los Angeles' next mayor.