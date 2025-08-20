Menendez brothers: See a timeline of the murder case

The Brief Erik and Lyle Menendez are set to begin parole hearings, a major step toward freedom for the brothers convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. The brothers became eligible for parole after a judge reduced their sentences, making them eligible for consideration under California law. Even if parole is granted, their release is not guaranteed and would still need to be approved by California Governor Gavin Newsom.



The Menendez brothers are set to make their cases for parole starting Thursday, marking the closest they’ve been to winning freedom from prison since their convictions almost 30 years ago for murdering their parents.

The brothers became eligible for parole after a Los Angeles judge in May reduced their sentences from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole under California law because they were under the ages of 26 when they committed their crimes.

A panel of two or three parole hearing officers from a board of commissioners appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will evaluate the brothers individually.

Erik Menendez will have his hearing Thursday morning, followed by Lyle Menendez on Friday, over videoconference from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

Here's a look at the timeline of the case:

August 1989: Jose and Kitty Menendez murdered

Jose Menendez, an executive at RCA Records in Los Angeles, and his wife Kitty Menendez, are shot and killed in their Beverly Hills mansion.

March 8, 1990: Menendez brothers arrested

Lyle Menendez, then 21, is arrested. Erik Menendez, then 18, turns himself in a few days later after confessing to their therapist. They are accused of first-degree murder.

July 1993: Trial begins

The Menendez brothers go on trial, each with a separate jury. Prosecutors argued that they killed their parents for financial gain.

The brothers’ attorneys don’t dispute the pair killed their parents, but argued that they acted out of self-defense after years of emotional and sexual abuse by their father.

January 1994: Juries deadlock

Both juries deadlock and do not reach a verdict.

October 1995: Retrial begins

The brothers’ retrial begins, this time with a single jury. Much of the defense evidence about alleged sexual abuse is excluded during the second trial.

March 1996: Brothers convicted

Jurors convicted both brothers of first-degree murder.

July 1996: Brothers sentenced

The brothers are sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

February 1998: Conviction upheld

A California appeals court upholds the brothers’ conviction.

May 1998: State Supreme Court affirms decision

The California Supreme Court agrees with the appeals court decision.

October 1998: Habeas corpus petitions filed

The brothers file habeas corpus petitions with the California Supreme Court, which are denied the next year.

August 1999: Petitions filed again

The brothers file habeas corpus petitions in federal district court, which are denied in 2003.

September 2005: Appeals denied

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denies their habeas corpus appeal.

May 2023: Former member of Menudo band presents new evidence

Attorneys for the Menendez brothers ask the court to reconsider the conviction and sentence in light of new evidence from a former member of the boy band Menudo, who said he was raped by Jose Menendez when he was 14. In addition, they submit a letter that Erik wrote to his cousin about his father’s abuse before the killings.

September 2024

Netflix releases the crime drama "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," a nine-episode series about the killings created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

"(The show) is really more interested in talking about how monsters are made as opposed to born," Murphy says during a panel discussion at an early screening of the show’s first episode, according to Netflix. "We try to not have too much judgment about that because we’re trying to understand why they did something, as opposed to the act of doing something."

In a statement shared on social media by his wife, Erik Menendez accuses the show of portraying "horrible and blatant lies" and of returning to "an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women."

Oct. 4, 2024: LA DA reviewing case

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón says his office is reviewing new evidence in the case.

Oct. 16, 2024: Family members push for release

Multiple generations of family members of the Menendez brothers hold a news conference pleading for their release from prison. The relatives say the jurors who sentenced them to life without parole in 1996 were part of a society that was not ready to hear that boys could be raped.

Oct. 24, 2024: DA recommends judge resentence brothers

Prosecutors say they will petition the court to resentence the brothers, and that it could lead to their release.

Nov. 18, 2024: Gov. Newsom delays clemency decision

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he would not decide on granting the brothers clemency until after the newly elected district attorney has a chance to review the case.

Nov. 25, 2024: Another hearing pushed back

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge holds a hearing regarding the request for resentencing but says he needs more time to make a decision, pushing it back to Jan. 30 and 31 instead of Dec. 11 as originally planned.

Dec. 3, 2024: LA gets a new DA

Nathan Hochman is sworn into office as the new district attorney of LA County.

Jan. 17, 2025: Wildfires push back hearing

Due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Hochman pushes the resentencing hearing back to March 20 and 21.

Feb. 21, 2025: Hochman doesn't support brothers' petition for new trial

Hochman says his office will oppose a new trial for the Menendez brothers.

He cast doubt on the evidence of sexual abuse, including the letter Erik wrote to his cousin about his father’s abuse, and said it was not pertinent to the case.

Feb. 26, 2025: Gov. Newsom orders ‘comprehensive risk assessment’

Gov. Newsom orders the state parole board to conduct a "comprehensive risk assessment" to determine whether the brothers have been rehabilitated and if they would pose a danger to the public if released.

March 10, 2025: Hochman wants resentencing motion withdrawn

Hochman says his office won’t support resentencing the brothers because they have repeatedly lied about why they killed their parents.

April 11, 2025: Judge rules resentencing hearings can go on

Judge denies prosecutors’ request to withdraw their resentencing petition.

The following week, resentencing hearings scheduled are delayed due to disputes among prosecutors and the brothers’ lawyers, who say they will ask to remove Hochman’s office from the case.

May 9, 2025: Hochman on the case

Hochman’s office remains on the case as the judge again denies prosecutors’ request to withdraw their resentencing petition.

May 13, 2025: Judge resentences Menendez brothers

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic reduces the brothers’ sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life.

They are immediately eligible for parole because they committed the crime under the age of 26.

The state parole board must still decide whether to release them from prison.

During the hearing Jesic says he is not suggesting they should be released, but "one day they should get that chance."

May 15, 2025: Clemency hearing to parole suitability hearing

The California Board of Parole Hearings converts a previously scheduled clemency hearing on June 14 for the brothers into a "parole suitability hearing."

The parole board has up to 120 days after the hearing to make a decision, and Gov. Newsom then has 30 days to change it.

May 19, 2025: Hearings delayed again

The June parole hearings are delayed, with new dates set for Aug. 21 and 22.

Aug. 21, 2025: Erik Menendez hearing

Erik Menendez's parole hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. He will attend via videoconference from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

Aug. 22, 2025: Lyle Menendez hearing

Lyle will also appear via videoconference from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.