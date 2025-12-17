Basketball game between USC, Brown canceled in aftermath of deadly shooting

Due to the shooting at Brown University that killed two students and wounded nine others, the USC and Brown announced they have canceled Sunday's scheduled men's basketball game at the Trojans' Galen Center.

"We are heartbroken by the tragedy on Brown University's campus and extend our sincere condolences to the families and the entire Brown University community," Trojans coach Eric Musselman said in a statement issued Tuesday announcing the cancellation.

"We are thinking of them and wishing them strength during this extremely difficult time."

The Bears' leading scorer is former Harvard-Westlake standout Landon Lewis, a 6-foot-8-inch senior forward averaging 12.6 points per game.

USC announced later Tuesday it will instead play Division III UC Santa Cruz at 1 p.m. Sunday at Galen Center.

"We want to thank UC Santa Cruz for coming in to play us on short notice," Musselman said.

All tickets for USC's game against Brown will be honored Sunday. More information will be sent to those who already purchased tickets.

Brown also announced the cancellation of Sunday's home women's basketball game against Monmouth.

Both games were to be the first after Saturday's shooting.