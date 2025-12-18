High-speed pursuit ends in crash in San Fernando Valley

A high-speed police chase ended in a crash with California Highway Patrol officers in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday.

According to authorities, the suspect was wanted for a traffic violation that happened on the southbound 14 Freeway at Barrel Springs Road in Palmdale.

Just after noon, the suspect in a gray sedan had reached the Sun Valley area after traveling on the 5 Freeway.

The chase concluded in the area of N. Hollywood Way and Winona Avenue near Hollywood Burbank Airport when officers successfully conducted a PIT maneuver on the suspect.

The suspect had been refusing to exit the car, but CHP officers forcibly removed the man from the vehicle after breaking the driver's side window to gain entry.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.