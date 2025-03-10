Menendez brothers: LA DA Hochman to give update on case

The Brief District Attorney Nathan Hochman has announced opposition to Erik and Lyle Menendez's request for a new trial. Gov. Gavin Newsom directed a state parole board to conduct a risk assessment of the Menendez brothers. Newsom's decision on clemency or commutation is under review.



LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman will provide an update on Monday morning regarding the Menendez brothers' case as they continue to seek a new trial and potential release from prison.

What we know:

In February, Hochman expressed skepticism about the admissibility and relevance of new evidence presented by the brothers' defense attorneys, which alleges sexual abuse by their father.

Despite opposing the request for a new trial, Hochman has not yet taken a stance on their motion for re-sentencing.

The brothers' attorneys are seeking a sentence reduction that could make them eligible for parole or release based on time served.

What we don't know:

Further details about the 10 a.m. press conference were not released.

The backstory:

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in 1996 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in Beverly Hills. Their defense claimed self-defense due to years of alleged abuse, while prosecutors argued the murders were financially motivated.

In a 2023 court petition, attorneys for the brothers pointed to two new pieces of evidence they contend corroborate the brothers' allegations of long-term sexual abuse at the hands of their father -- a letter allegedly written by Erik Menendez to his cousin Andy Cano in early 1989 or late 1988, eight months before the August 1989 killings, and recent allegations by Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, that he too was sexually abused by Jose Menendez as a teenager.

Interest in the case surged following the release of a recent Netflix documentary and dramatic series.

What they're saying:

Relatives of the Menendez brothers have backed the push for them to be released. They condemned the announcement by Hochman that he would oppose the bid for a new trial.

"District Attorney Nathan Hochman took us right back to 1996 today," according to a statement released by the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, which includes Menendez family members and supporters. "He opened the wounds we have spent decades trying to heal. He didn't listen to us. We are profoundly disappointed by his remarks, in which he effectively tore up new evidence and discredited the trauma they experienced."

The family continued, "To suggest that the years of abuse couldn't have led to the tragedy in 1989 is not only outrageous, but also dangerous. Abuse does not exist in a vacuum. It leaves lasting scars, rewires the brain and traps victims in cycles of fear and trauma. To say it played no role in Erik and Lyle's action is to ignore decades of psychological research and basic human understanding."

In response to their petition, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that he had directed a state parole board to conduct a "risk assessment investigation" of Erik and Lyle Menendez, a move that was lauded by the prisoners' family members.

"This is a pretty exciting time for us as the family of Erik and Lyle Menendez," their cousin, Anamaria Baralt, told reporters Thursday afternoon, calling it "a positive step toward Erik and Lyle's release."

"We are incredibly grateful that Governor Newsom is paying attention to this case," she said. "For us, it is a huge sigh of relief that someone in a seat of power is paying attention to what we have seen up close since Erik and Lyle have been incarcerated. We have seen their rehabilitation. Erik and Lyle have changed countless lives since their conviction in 1996. Inmates have seen it, corrections officers have seen it and now we need the entire criminal justice system to see it."

What's next:

Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed a state parole board to conduct a "risk assessment investigation" of the Menendez brothers, a move praised by their family.

Newsom said the findings will be shared with the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the case, as well as with the district attorney and defense attorneys.

Resentencing hearing dates are set for March 20 and March 21.