Gavin Newsom announces when Menendez brothers' will have Parole Board hearing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday when the state Parole Board's risk assessment investigation into Erik and Lyle Menendez will be completed.

The announcement comes one day after Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he's asking the court to withdraw a motion to have the brothers resentenced.

Menendez brothers' clemency bid

What we know:

Newsom made the announcement on a short episode of his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast on Tuesday called "And, This is a Menendez Brothers Update."

In the episode, the governor discussed the latest developments in the case, including an independent "risk assessment investigation" he ordered into the brothers' case last month.

The brothers have requested the Governor's office for clemency as they're both serving life sentences for the murders of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in 1989. Their life sentences are not eligible for parole. Their clemency request is just one of several avenues they have explored to try and reduce their sentence, or get released entirely.

In his podcast episode on Tuesday, Newsom said that both Erik and Lyle's Parole Board hearing would be completed on June 13.

What they're saying:

"Both Lyle and Erik Menendez, independently, will have their final hearing," Newsom said. "A report will then be submitted to me on the 13th of June for consideration. We will submit that report to the judge for resentencing, and that will weigh into our independent analysis of whether or not to move forward with the clemency application to support a commutation of this case."

Will the Menendez brothers be resentenced?

The backstory:

The Menedez brothers have also submitted a petition for a resentencing of their case.

Last year, their attorney submitted new alleged evidence, showing that Erik and Lyle had been abused by their father. Former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón had recommended the Menendez brothers be resentenced based on this new evidence.

But earlier this week, new DA Nathan Hochman announced that he was asking the court to withdraw Gascón's resentencing motion.

Newsom addressed that announcement in Tuesday's podcast episode, specifically if and how Hochman's decision will impact the clemency review. It doesn't, Newsom said, but "it may influence the court."

Lyle Menendez, family respond

The other side:

Following Hochman's announcement on Monday, Lyle shared a message on social media urging his supporters to "keep on fighting."

"I (the admin) should probably stop posting about the case so much and leave it to the lawyers since I can get a little emotional……..but I just have to say that it is clear that Hochman has no idea what happened at the first trial," Lyle said. "…Asking someone to deny the reality of their life to get out of prison is something out of a really bad movie. I have to leave it there."

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a group led by the Menendez brothers' family, said, Hochman was "holding Erik, Lyle and our family hostage," with his decision.

