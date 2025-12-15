Norovirus cases spiking in California: What to know about 'winter vomiting bug'

The Brief Norovirus is spiking across California, with wastewater concentrations and test positivity rates spiking, especially in the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Areas. The emergence of a new GII.17 subvariant is concerning, as the CDC warns new strains can increase illnesses by up to 50%. The test positivity rate for the highly contagious virus is over 14% in the Western U.S., a sharp rise from two months ago.



The highly contagious norovirus, often referred to as the "winter vomiting bug" or stomach flu, is showing increased circulation across California, particularly in the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay areas.

Cases rising in LA, San Francisco Bay Area

Local perspective:

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reporting a rise in norovirus concentrations in wastewater, which indicates the disease is circulating more widely, the Los Angeles Times reports.

While norovirus levels are rising, not all areas of the state are reporting major activity so far, according to officials. Statewide, the Department of Public Health noted that while norovirus levels in wastewater are increasing, they still remain low overall.

National cases up

Big picture view:

Nationally, the test positivity rate for norovirus was 11.69% for the week ending November 22, up from 8.66% two months earlier, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the western U.S., the test positivity rate is even higher, hitting 14.08% for the same week, an increase from 9.59%.

Doctors are warning that the new subvariant, GII.17, could make even more people sick this season, potentially resulting in 50% more norovirus illness than typical.

What is norovirus?

What we know:

The norovirus season typically runs during the cooler months, generally between November and April.

A norovirus infection is characterized by sudden vomiting and diarrhea.

Outbreaks are often seen on cruise ships, in congregate living situations like nursing homes and jails, as well as schools and places where people are close tohether.

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., responsible for 58% of such infections acquired in the country each year, according to the CDC.

Norovirus infections are caused by a group of viruses that spread easily, with as few as 10 viral particles having the ability to make someone sick, health experts say.

Along with vomiting and diarrhea, common symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, body ache, headache and fever.

How do you get it?

Most norovirus outbreaks occur when people who are already infected spread the virus to others by direct means, such as through sharing food or eating utensils.

Outbreaks can also be spread through food, water or contaminated surfaces.

How long do you stay sick?

Illness caused by norovirus typically starts suddenly, with symptoms developing 12 to 48 hours following exposure to the virus. Most people get better within one to three days and recover fully.

Who’s at risk?

People of all ages can get infected and fall sick from norovirus. Young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, with dehydration from vomiting and diarrhea the top concern.

There is no medication to treat norovirus. Rehydration is recommended by drinking water and other liquids, except for coffee, tea and alcohol.

Anyone suffering from dehydration should seek medical help.

Symptoms of dehydration include a decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing. Dehydrated children may be unusually sleepy or fussy and cry with few or no tears.

How do I protect myself?

What you can do:

Rigorous and frequent handwashing is the best defense against norovirus during the peak winter season, scrubbing the hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before meals.

Scrubbing surfaces with household disinfectants can also help.