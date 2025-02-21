Menendez brothers: LA County DA provides update on case

The Brief DA Nathan Hochman will provide an update on the Menendez brothers' case during a press conference Friday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. The brothers are facing life sentences for the 1989 killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty. Former LA County DA George Gascón was in support of resentencing the two after family members brought forth new evidence. The case regained widespread attention following the hit Netflix show by Ryan Murphy ‘Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez story’.



Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is expected to give an update on the Menendez brothers' case on Friday.

Attorneys are hoping to have Erik and Lyle Menendez re-sentenced and released from prison, a move that was supported by previous DA George Gascón.

DA Hochman is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. It will be livestreamed at FOXLA.com.

The backstory:

Erik and Lyle are serving life sentences for the 1989 killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills house.

While the brothers have remained behind bars, a family-led coalition has since come forward with new evidence and testimonies of Erik and Lyle facing abuse prior to them murdering their parents.

A resentencing hearing was originally scheduled for Jan. 30-31, but it was pushed back to Mar. 20 and 21 due to the LA wildfires.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County DA responds to continuing calls of re-sentencing Menendez Brothers

While former DA Gascón was in support of the brothers being quickly resentenced, Hochman, who defeated Gascón in the November election, insisted that he and a team of prosecutors needed to review thousands of pages of prison records and transcripts from the brothers' two trials and appellate court proceedings, and no decision be made till then.

Brothers speak out in podcast

What they're saying:

In a rare interview on "2 Angry Men" hosted by their attorney Mark Geragos and TMZ's Harvey Levin, the brothers said they are hopeful about their release.

"Ryan Murphy's project was very widely disseminated, and it really did actually move a lot of people to understand the childhood trauma that Eric and I suffered, and particularly the horrific stuff that Eric suffered," Lyle said in the podcast.

Levin told FOX 11 that both Erik and Lyle have received their college degrees from prison, and worked on various programs and interventions to better their life.

"They were working on prison recidivism, working on green space projects. And so it's not something they're saying right now to get out. They've been walking that walk for years. And it struck me that when you have no hope, and you just are going to die in prison, why necessarily improve your life? Well, they did, and that's what the judge is supposed to consider in the sentencing hearing," Levin told FOX 11.

RELATED: Menendez brothers make rare public remarks on podcast

The brothers also spoke about the "bullying" and "trauma" they've endured while spending the last 35 years behind bars.

"Prison was hard for me. I faced a lot of bullying and trauma – it was a dangerous environment," Erik said in the podcast.

He said he did his best to avoid fighting back or engaging with aggressive prisoners.

The brothers were reunited in April 2018, after Lyle was transferred from Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California — where he was sent after they were convicted of the killings in 1996 — to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where his brother had been since 2013.