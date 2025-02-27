Menendez brothers' family to hold news conference after LA DA comments opposing new trial

The Brief Relatives of the Menendez brothers are holding a news conference to address recent statements by LA County DA Nathan Hochman and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last week, Hochman filed a response urging the court to reject a habeas petition seeking a reexamination of the brothers' case. Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989 and sentenced to life without parole.



The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon after recent comments made by both Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman regarding the brothers' ongoing case.

What we know:

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a family-led initiative advocating for the brothers' release from prison, had planned to hold a news conference on Wednesday discussing their case and to clarify public statements made by LA County DA Nathan Hochman opposing a new trial.

The event was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

The news conference is organized by Anamaria Baralt and Tamara Goodell, cousins of Erik and Lyle.

What we don't know:

The reasons for postponing the news conference remain unclear.

It's unknown who will be speaking at the briefing.

What they're saying:

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition criticized Hochman's remarks, describing them as an "abhorrent dismissal of abuse evidence."

In a statement, relatives said in part, "We have fought tirelessly for the truth to be recognized… we are so incredibly proud of the men Erik and Lyle have become – men who have dedicated their lives to helping others, despite believing they would never have a second chance."

The backstory:

Erik and Lyle are serving life sentences for the 1989 killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills house.

The brothers went on trial twice. Their 1993 trial ended in a mistrial after multiple hung juries, and their following trial in 1995 ended with them both being convicted of first-degree murder. The judge sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In recent years, their attorneys have filed a habeas petition seeking a reexamination of the case, citing new evidence of alleged sexual abuse by their father.

The other side:

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom directed the state parole board to conduct a "risk assessment investigation." Newsom described the probe as a common procedure carried out by the state, but he had previously indicated he would defer any decision on the Menendez brothers' case to local courts and prosecutors.

Newsom said the findings will be shared with the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the case, as well as with the district attorney and defense attorneys.

Last week, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman asked the court to reject the Menendez brothers' newest petition for a new trial in their murder case, citing issues with the alleged new evidence in the case.

Hochman said his decision came from issues with those two new pieces of evidence, particularly an alleged 1989 letter from Erik Menendez sent to his cousin Andy Cano, complaining about being sexually abused by his father.

Hochman has not yet taken a stance on their motion for re-sentencing. Defense attorneys are asking to have their sentence reduced in a way that would either make them eligible for parole consideration or for release on time already served.

Newsom could also rule on the brothers' request for clemency or commutation of their sentences at any time.

Dig deeper:

Hochman argued that though the letter wasn't presented at either trial, "If Erik Menendez wrote this letter, he had it or knew about it, or Andy Cano had it and certainly knew about it by the time of the 1993 trials." Hochman called it "inconceivable" that evidence that the two had communicated about the alleged sexual abuse wouldn't come out in either trial.

Hochman also questioned why the brothers' petition for a new trial wasn't filed until years after this letter was allegedly discovered. The delay violates the requirements of a valid petition, Hochman said.

He also cited difficulties authenticating the letter, and the brothers' changing testimonies about the killings.

"What we found out is that Erik and Lyle Menendez had told five different versions of the events of what had happened," Hochman said.

Ultimately, Hochman concluded that even if the sexual abuse happened, it does not legally justify murder, and the brothers' petition failed to meet the standards to warrant a new trial.

What's next:

As the legal battle continues, the Menendez brothers' family and supporters remain committed to advocating for their release.

If the court agrees with Hochman, and denies the habeas petition, Hochman said they can appeal the decision, and there would be a hearing.

But, the brothers are also exploring other avenues to get them out of prison sooner. The brothers have petitioned to be resentenced for the murders, changing their sentence from life without the possibility of parole to life with the possibility of parole.

Hochman said Friday that his office would address the resentencing request in the coming weeks.

The brothers have also petitioned Gov. Gavin Newsom for clemency.