Man killed, woman wounded while in parked vehicle in Long Beach

A 47-year-old man was shot to death and a woman was critically wounded while they were seated in a parked vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr. and the unidentified woman were seated in a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of Andy Street when two suspects approached them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting — which police said was gang-related — at approximately 2:17 p.m. Friday and arriving paramedics pronounced Hawkins, a Bellflower resident, dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the woman inside the vehicle to a hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The light-colored sedan and the suspects inside that vehicle fled the location prior to police arrival.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

