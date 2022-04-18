Woman killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Long Beach freeway

Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a violent crash overnight on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

According to California Highway Patrol, the victim's car apparently stalled on the freeway and was rear-ended by four other vehicles.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The woman was found lifeless outside her car, officials said.

A second woman was injured and taken to the hospital. She was conscious and breathing at the time, according to CHP.

A man was found further down the road about a quarter-mile down in a heavily damaged SUV. He was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

All lanes on the northbound 710 Freeway were shut down during the investigation but have since reopened.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.