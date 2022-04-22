Long Beach to follow LA County in requiring masks for airport, buses, trains, Uber, Lyft

article

The City of Long Beach is planning to follow Los Angeles County in bringing back the travel mask requirements.

On Friday, Long Beach's Health and Human Services Department issued a statement saying masking is required for everyone ages 2 and older – regardless of vaccination status – on public transit within the city and county.

Identical to LA County's current travel mask mandate, Long Beach city's masking requirement applies to those taking trains, buses, subways, taxis, rideshare services like Uber and Lyft and airports.

"Masking continues to also be required in indoor public transportation hubs including airport and bus terminals, train and subway stations, seaport or other indoor port terminals, or any other indoor area that serves as a transportation hub," Long Beach's health department said in a press release Friday afternoon.

With several airlines recently announcing that masks will be optional on board nationwide, there is a possible scenario where passengers who were masked up the entire time they were inside Long Beach Airport take off their masks once they go inside an airplane of one of the airlines that ditched their mask requirement policy.

