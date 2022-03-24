Man arrested on tarmac at Hollywood Burbank Airport
BURBANK, Calif. - One man was arrested Wednesday night after reportedly making it onto the tarmac at Burbank Hollywood Airport.
SkyFOX was live over the scene, as the man could be seen just walking around. Two officers were seen approaching the man near a concrete barrier and fence, before taking him into custody.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the man got through around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. An airport representative told FOX 11 that the incident didn't affect any operations at the airport.
No other information was immediately available.
Wednesday's incident was the second in the last six months. In September 2021, someone ran onto the runway while a plane was taking off, temporarily stopping all flights.
