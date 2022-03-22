1 dead, 1 wounded in Palmdale shooting

Sheriff's homicide detectives Tuesday are continuing their investigation of a shooting in Palmdale that left one man dead and another critically wounded.

Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department were called at 5:37 p.m. Monday to the 2500 block of Olive Drive, near Joshua Hills Park, on reports of shots being fired, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Koerner said. One victim in his 40s was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead and a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

No suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.