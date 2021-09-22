Person in custody after walking onto runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Flight operations are back to normal after a person was taken into custody at the Hollywood Burbank Airport late Wednesday morning.

According to officials, someone ran onto the runway as a plane was taking off.

The incident temporarily stopped all flights; however, flights resumed soon after.

An official with the Hollywood Burbank Airport issued the following statement:

"At approximately 11:50 am, an unauthorized individual entered the airfield triggering the brief suspension of aircraft operations. The individual was taken into custody by Airport Police within minutes of entering the airfield and operations were resumed shortly after inspection."

It is not known why the person ran onto the runway. No injuries were reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.